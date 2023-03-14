Technology provides new insight into how materials respond to stress





Researchers have demonstrated a technique that provides unprecedented details about how materials behave when subjected to various stresses, including shear stress. This work can be used to inform the development of anything from new electronic devices to high performance textiles.

Whether you’re developing an electronic device or a textile application, it’s important to understand how the materials you’re using respond to different stresses. Bharat Gwalani, co-author of the paper and assistant professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University. University. In other words, we need to know how the material behaves during use.

Gwalani said he has demonstrated an in situ technique that can see how materials react at the nanoscale when they are scratched, dented or subjected to shear stress.

Shear stress refers to stress applied in a direction parallel to the surface of a material, such as when one body is dragged across the surface of another.

It can also monitor changes in material structure and mechanical properties during high-strain cyclic shear stress. This means that the shear stress is applied repeatedly. Cyclic shear stresses often occur when surfaces rub against each other. And for all of these stress modes, we were getting site-specific assessments, so we could see in near real time what was happening in the area right next to where the stress was being applied.

A better understanding of the mechanical properties of materials under stress is important. Designers know exactly how the material will behave when subjected to these stresses. Simply put, measuring a stress-strain curve tells you how much a material will stretch, whether it will harden or soften, and so on.

Because these techniques are performed in situ, they can be performed without removing the sample from the bulk material. And because you can see in great detail what’s going on. And all because it’s happening in near real time. You can also see how stress affects the microstructure of the material, he says, Gwalani. For example, you can identify preferred slip planes, or regions where atoms in a material slide over each other when the material is deformed by stress.

According to Gwalani, there are two key advances here. First, this is the first time we have demonstrated the ability to glean this level of detail into the mechanical response to shear stress. Second, we can now see exactly how the material microstructure responds to these forms of stress.

Previously, researchers could see what the microstructure of materials looked like before and after these types of stresses were applied. It means we can now see what is happening to the microstructure of the material.

According to Gwalani, the research has obvious applications in the fields of aerospace, automotive and ceramics engineering. We believe these technologies also have great potential to advance research in energy storage, textiles, semiconductors and geochemistry. We look forward to hearing from anyone interested in collaborating in these areas.

Researchers are now working to improve the basic capabilities of these testing techniques so that they can be used to gather similar information at extremely hot or cold temperatures.

A journal article on research on indentation and cyclic shear stress, Modes of Strain Accommodation in Cu-Nb Multilayered Thin Film on Indentation and Cyclic Shear, was published in Surfaces and Interfaces. This paper was co-authored by Mayur Pole, Zeci Lu, Tanvi Anil Ajantiwalay, Matthew Olszta, Shalini Tripathi, Anqi Yu, Hardeep Mehta, Tianhao Wang, Xiaolong Ma and Arun Devaraj of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

A journal article focusing exclusively on shear stress, Shear Deformation of Pure-Cu and Cu/Nb Nano-laminates Using Micromechanical Testing, was published in Scripta Materialia. The paper is co-authored by his Tanvi Ajantiwalay, Xiaolong Ma, Anqi Yu, Mayur Pole, Joshua Silverstein and Arun Devaraj of PNNL. By Sveen Massaudu of Colorado Mining School.

This work was funded by PNNL’s Institute-led Research and Development Solid State Processing Science Initiative.

Note to editors: The abstract of the study is as follows.

Shear Deformation of Pure-Cu and Cu/Nb Nanolaminates Using Micromechanical Testing

Author: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Sveen Mathaudhu, Colorado Mining School and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Bharat Gwalani, North Carolina State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Issued: March 11 Writing material

DOI: 10.1016/j.scriptamat.2023.115403

Abstract: Solid-state processing by introducing shear deformation into materials can lead to unique microstructural evolution and mechanical property enhancement, especially for immiscible systems such as Cu/Nb. A better understanding of the correlation between microstructure and deformation behavior during shear requires a dedicated test design of stress localization at the predicted sites. In this study, a special S-shaped specimen geometry is implemented to apply local simple shear loading to pure Cu and Cu/Nb cumulative roll-bonded nanolaminates. The nanoscale microstructure and interfacial proximity of Cu/Nb results in a 2.8-fold increase in shear stress over pure Cu. In pure copper, plastic instability causes shear banding and in-plane lattice rotation. In Cu/Nb, partial bending of the interface occurred, resulting in local lattice rotation. Our geometry adapted to microscale specimens thus successfully captures the shear deformation at the predicted sites in two different material systems and may be a powerful technique for studying deformation mechanisms.

Strain Relaxation Mode in Indentation and Cyclic Shearing of Cu-Nb Multilayer Thin Films

Authors: Mayur Pole, Zexi Lu, Tanvi Anil Ajantiwalay, Matthew Olszta, Shalini Tripathi, Anqi Yu, Hardeep Mehta, Tianhao Wang, Xiaolong Ma and Arun Devaraj, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Bharat Gwalani, North Carolina State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Published: February 13, Surfaces and Interfaces

DOI: 10.1016/j.surfin.2023.102712

Abstract: Two-phase layered thin films with dense semicoherent interfaces exhibit excellent mechanical properties and thermal stability. In this study, magnetron-sputtered Cu–Nb bilayer thin films (500 nm for Cu and 150 nm for Nb) have an amorphous interface between Cu and Nb and have dense aligned growth twins on Cu. crystals exist. Severe surface deformation. Materials are loaded using indentation and cyclic shear under tribological testing. The strain adaptation in the subsurface microstructure after deformation depends on the local structure and deformation mode. Grain refinement and crack formation in the stress region of the Nb layer and local crystallization at the amorphous interface are observed after the indentation and scratch tests. Apparent untwinning of growth twins in Cu layers under cyclic shear strain leads to large dislocation sites and loops observed in both high-resolution transmission electron microscopy and guided molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. leave behind. Our simulations provided insight into understanding the pathways of the detwin process under cyclic shear loading.

