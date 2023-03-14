The FTC has finalized an order demanding Fortnite maker Epic Games pay $245 million for tricking users into making unnecessary charges.





The Federal Trade Commission has accused Epic Games, makers of the video game Fortnite, of using dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and tricking children into making unauthorized and fraudulent charges. finalized an order requiring consumers to pay $245 million to settle parental involvement.

In a complaint released in December as part of a settlement package with Epic, the FTC alleges that Epic has used various designs, known as dark patterns, to persuade consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases. I said I deployed the trick above. Fortnite’s counter-intuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration forced players to push his one button to incur unnecessary charges. The company also made it easy for a child to make purchases while she’s playing Fortnite without requiring parental consent. Epic also locked the accounts of customers who contested fraudulent charges with their credit card companies, according to the FTC complaint.

The FTC order requires Epic to pay $245 million, which will be used to refund consumers. The order also prohibits Epic from using dark patterns to charge consumers or charging consumers without their consent. In addition, the order prohibits Epic from blocking access to the accounts of consumers who contest fraudulent charges.

After receiving five comments, the committee, by a 4-0 vote, approved the complaint and order against Epic and the response to the commenter.

As part of another settlement also announced in December, Epic will pay a $275 million fine to settle FTC allegations that the company violated the rules of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Agreed.

Consumers who believe they may have been injured by Epics practices can visit FTC.gov/Fortnite for more information on the refund process.

