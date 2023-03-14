Apple unveils new ‘Hello Yellow’ ads for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus





Apple has shared a new “Hello Yellow” ad promoting the new yellow finish launched today for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The ad is a mix of live action and animation and is set to Lio’s song “Le Banana Split”.

Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are gaining renewed attention with new color options. There are no changes to the device other than the new yellow finish, and the price remains the same.

As a refresher, the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus is a larger 6.7-inch model. Key new features of the device include camera enhancements such as action mode, extended battery life, collision detection and emergency SOS via satellite. In the US, the device is compatible with eSIM only. Other color options include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series in September as usual, so we’re about six months away from seeing the all-new device.

