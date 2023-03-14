Canyon’s Wild Grizzle Throwback is ‘just a mountain bike from the ’90s’…hey





Canyon has launched a throwback version of its special edition Grizzle Gravel bike with a striking ’90s-inspired paint scheme and chrome components.

Gravel bikes are all the rage, but aren’t they just ’90s mountain bikes? Canyons are having a bit of fun with that theme here, and anyway, they’ve taken the Grizl CF SL and given it a ’90s makeover in terms of looks. I am giving

Ah, 90’s MTV, VHS tapes, Sunny D’s by the gallon, says Canyon. And, of course, the Wild West, which was the early mountain bike world. rigid fork. Ridiculous paint job. Chrome that shines beautifully.

The brand describes the Grizl CF SL 7 Throwback as a tribute to all the greatness and excellence of a decade of mountain biking pioneers. According to Canyon, it’s a bike that combines his iconic ’90s MTB look with a modern gravel bike design to give riders an old-school kick, ’90s style.

Conversational painting work

A pink splatter would be perfect.Canyon

Sitting alongside the racy Canyon Grail, the Grizl CF SL is a Canyons roadier carbon gravel bike with clearance for 50mm tires and mounts for bikepacking bags and accessories.

Reminiscent of lava lamps, this new model uses a glossy teal paint scheme for most of the front triangle and upper section of the seatstays. This contrasts with the gloss pink on the rear triangle and fork dropout areas.

The brand and model graphics are white with pink splatters all over the front end.

The pink stem faceplate is cool.Canyon

Complementing the attractive frame colorway, Canyon adds even more ’90s nostalgia with a pink stem faceplate and chrome Canyon HB50 handlebars.

Make no mistake, though, Canyon missed the trick by not specifying a matching pink stem top cap.

modern specs

The Grizl CF SL 7 Throwback combines retro aesthetics with modern components.Canyon

Luckily, the 90’s theme isn’t overdone with period components (any hot take that calls for cantilever brakes?).

As for specs, SRAM takes on the shifting and braking role in the Rival XPLR eTap AXS groupset. The bike is also equipped with 45mm wide Schwalbe G-One Bite gravel tires.

A Canyon VCLS 2.0 Leaf Spring Seatpost adds even more squish. A black Fizik Ergo Terra X3 saddle and bar tape is a smart choice.

Take a closer look at the beautiful DT Swiss GR 1600 wheels.Canyon

DT Swiss GR 1600 wheels complete the package with brushed silver rims and hubs for another 90’s touch.

The bike is currently available for 3,649 / 3,799. Hurry up if you want to get your feet on him as there are only 250 of his bikes available worldwide.

What do you think of this retro-inspired modern machine? Let us know in the comments.

