Facebook parent Meta lays off 10,000 more workers





Facebook and Instagram owner Meta announced Tuesday that it plans to lay off about 10,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce. efficiency.

In a memo posted on the company’s website, Zuckerberg said the layoffs will affect Metas’ hiring team this week, as well as restructurings of its technology and business groups scheduled for April and May. said he would. The announcement is the company’s second cut in the past six months. In November, Meta laid off more than 11,000 people, or about 13% of its workforce at the time.

Meta also plans to close about 5,000 job postings that have not yet been hired, Zuckerberg said in a memo. Other restructuring efforts include plans to finalize an analysis of his Metas hybrid office return model, which began testing last March, this summer.

He writes that this is difficult and there is no way around it.

Shares of Methus rose more than 6% after announcing the layoffs.

Zuckerberg is weeding out employees after years of breakneck hiring. His company devoured his employees as his family of apps, including WhatsApp, became popular around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the use of mobile apps, leading to further growth. At its peak last year, Meta had his 87,000 full-time employees.

Tech giant layoffs Several tech firms are now exiting after pandemic-induced mass hiring.Growth list: Alphabet, Microsoft and Zoom are the latest to cut jobs amid fears of a slowing economy. The decision seemed to run counter to the company’s co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff’s professed commitment to employees. The whiplash of mass layoffs in a particularly visceral way. Tech generation split: Recent cuts are eye-opening for younger workers. It wasn’t a shock.

But as the global economy deteriorated and the digital ad market shrank last year, Mr. Zuckerberg began to put an end to uncontrolled growth. Meta-trimmed employee perks. And after November’s layoffs that hit the business and the hiring team hard, Mr. Zuckerberg hinted at further layoffs.

On a February earnings call, the CEO said he didn’t want the company to be overstuffed with layers of middle management and managers overseeing them. , blaming his enthusiasm for manning the surge in use early in the pandemic.

The Methus layoffs are part of a series of job cuts from major tech companies. In recent months, the likes of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce have also said they’ll drop their ranks, with some companies laying off more employees after the initial announcement. Many companies cite the tough global economic environment for their actions.

But beyond macroeconomic conditions, Meta grapples with many challenges. It’s not just about slowing down digital advertising, it’s also about Apple’s privacy changes to its mobile operating system. This has limited Metas’ ability to collect iPhone user data to help target ads.It also faces stiff competition from TikTok, which has surged in popularity in recent years. , regulators are stepping up efforts to curb Metas by pushing new laws that limit its ability to collect data.

Meta is also in the midst of a difficult transition to becoming a Metaverse company that connects people to an immersive digital world through virtual reality headsets and applications. Zuckerberg sees the Metaverse as the next-generation computing platform, so the Metaverse will spend billions on the effort, redeploying its employees to Reality’s lab division, which specializes in products for the Metaverse. doing.

However, it is unclear whether people will want to use the Metaverse product. In recent months, ordinary people have gravitated instead to chatbots built on artificial intelligence. Meta has invested in AI for years, but it hasn’t been at the center of tech talk lately.

When Mr. Zuckerberg embarked on a quest to scale back what he felt was no longer necessary to run the company, employees continued to face further layoffs for months, according to current and former employees. was prepared for What was expected, however, was a touch of his favorite Metaverse project.

Some meta employees who were affected by Tuesday’s layoff announcement, especially in the hiring department, were pissed off, according to current and former employees who spoke with people in the organization.

Erin Sumner, global director of human resources at DeleteMe, who was fired from Facebook in November, said people were entering the worst job market I’ve ever seen. She said the nature of Methus’ staggered cuts over the next two months has increased employee anxiety.

There are many uncertainties, Sumner said. There is a lot of anger and a question many people are asking: How do I expect to have a job over the next two months while I wonder if I still have a job? do you

In Tuesday’s announcement, Zuckerberg laid out a vision to streamline the company by removing layers of management, ending low-priority projects, and rebalancing product teams to focus on engineering.

To that end, Zuckerberg scaled back his efforts to build NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Many of Zuckerberg’s crypto initiatives have generally come to a standstill in the last nine months as the public became more skeptical of the market following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. .

Zuckerberg added in the memo that the move was a response to global conditions, including tighter regulation, geopolitical instability, rising interest rates and a cooling economy.

He said the global economy has changed and competitive pressures have increased, and our growth has slowed significantly. We must prepare for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years.

Gregory Schmidt contributed to the report.

