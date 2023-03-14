YouTube TV launches early access to ‘multi-view’ feature that lets you watch four streams at once





YouTube TV today announced a new feature that could help its live TV service attract more subscribers, especially those who love watching live sports. The company says it’s launching early access to “Multiview.” This is an option that allows viewers to watch up to four different pre-selected streams simultaneously. Initially, only select users in the US will be able to access Multiview on her TV device, YouTube notes.

The company was rumored to be working on Multiview back in August of last year, and at the time it was called “Mosaic Mode.” While impractical for general TV viewing, this feature is useful for sports fans who want to watch multiple games and keep up with scores without constantly changing channels. In the past, some traditional TVs have offered a picture-in-picture mode to address this issue, but YouTube TV’s digital platform now allows even more simultaneous streams.

YouTube TV said at launch that multi-view is only offered on sports content, so you won’t be able to watch regular shows and news alongside games. However, the company says it is “exploring” different ways for members to use the feature with the different content it offers.

To use this feature, subscribers will have to use the new multi-view option in the YouTube TV app on their TV.[あなたへのおすすめ]Select from section. (Subscribers will receive emails and will also see alerts if they have opted in.)

YouTube says that with this feature enabled, you will be able to switch audio and captions between streams, jump to and from the game’s full-screen view.

To bring this feature to life, the company needed to be creative with technology. Multi-view experiences typically rely on high-end user devices to process and play multiple streams at once, which he presents as one cohesive view, the company explains in a blog post. But you don’t need high-end equipment to run YouTube TV. So I had to find a way to do more server-side processing instead.

What’s interesting is that we’ve reused technology that the YouTube Live team had already built to allow multiple creators to live stream together. This allowed us to bring features to market faster. Additionally, according to YouTube, Multiview may offer new opportunities for creators in the future. For example, you will be able to add your own commentary to your videos.

The company says this delayed rollout of Multiview will allow it to gather feedback from subscribers before it becomes more widely available, hopefully by this fall’s NFL football season. It is said that it will be like this. In the future, YouTube will add even more features to Multiview, including the option to customize your own Multiview his stream. We plan to extend multiview to the main YouTube app as well.

Multiview is the latest in a series of new features and technologies that YouTube TV has rolled out to appeal to sports fans, including key plays, fantasy views (to show fantasy sports teams), and 4K streaming.

Most recently, it announced a landmark streaming deal with the NFL Sunday Ticket. This was previously only available through his DirecTV in the US. The multi-year deal is reportedly worth $2 billion per season. This will allow YouTube TV to attract more sports fans than 4upstream. But combined, the sports-friendly option could be a compelling offering compared to rivals such as Hulu Live TV.

