Adept Raises $350M to Build AI That Learns How to Use Software





Traditionally, more complex software has been difficult to use. That may no longer be the case, said Nabeel Hyatt, general partner at Spark Capital, if Adept’s team (pictured) reaches its full potential.

Chatbots rule the day with AI for now, but soon, Adept co-founder David Luan predicts. It does for you what it does on your computer. Such technology is still years away, but according to Luan, the speed of innovation in the AI ​​space he means two to three years, not decades.

A self-professed car geek, Luan asked an engineer to ask an AI assistant to create a blueprint for a new car part, then watched step-by-step how it performed exactly, choosing the right software program. Imagine the world you enter. Any command or code required, human as co-pilot. Want to change some part of your design, test it in car simulator software, or send your blueprints to the manufacturer? In Luans’ vision, AI handles it all.

Adept, a one-year-old startup with just 25 employees, has raised $350 million in venture capital after demoing a rudimentary version of such a digital assistant. Instead of generating text like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or images like DALL-E, Adept looks at how humans use computers, from browsing the internet to operating complex enterprise software tools. We’ve done extensive research and built an AI model that can convert text commands into a series of actions.

Luan told his Forbes:

General Catalyst and Spark Capital funded the majority of the Series B funding round, which closed at a post-money valuation of at least $1 billion, according to two sources involved in the transaction. The core part of the funding was completed last fall, before ChatGPT kicked off its consumer AI frenzy, according to Luan. General Catalyst, the biggest stakeholder in the new round, beat out several competing term sheets to secure a key investment position, managing director Deep Nishal said.

Synthesizers allow musicians to play the sounds of all instruments without having to learn how to play them all. We want to build the same for computing.



Part of the investor fuss comes from a rare co-founder pedigree among the founders who have flocked to launch AI startups in recent months. Many people talk about the game, but it is very difficult for them to play it, he said, Nishar. Have they actually built something like this before? What are their capabilities? CEO Luan was VP of Engineering at OpenAI before moving to Google to lead large-scale model efforts. His co-founders Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar co-authored his Google research paper inventing Transformers, an AI breakthrough that stands for T in GPT. (Vaswani and Parmar recently departed to launch their own startups. The Information reported earlier on Adepts’ funding efforts. Luan declined to comment on the reasons for the split.) .)

Their deep machine learning expertise enabled Adept to create a working demo called ACT-1 less than a year after raising $65 million from venture companies Greylock and Addition. I made it. At the time, it performed tasks similar to ChatGPT, answering simple questions. In the months that followed, I was able to perform complex functions like importing his URL on LinkedIn into my recruiting software. With such advancements, Adept has backed strategic investors such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Atlassian and Workday. All of these companies sell software that could one day benefit from AI assistants. Adept has raised additional funding for these businesses through his alliances, with a yet-to-be-confirmed valuation that he expects to exceed $1 billion, two of his sources said. I’m here.

In reality, Adepts ACT-1 appears as an overlay window on top of existing software such as Google Chrome or Salesforce. The prototype is ready for desktop, but Luan said it will be available on mobile in the future.The company has revenue-wise commitments and targets from a handful of partners, he added, but did not say when the general public would be able to play with his AI assistant. interest from [corporate investors] I think there is a certain amount of maturity. [of the product]he provided.

we are not thinking [AGI] In terms of what other companies think about replacing humans in important tasks.



Still, models for controlling computer behavior are significantly less mature than their language counterparts. That’s why a company only a year old can justify raising hundreds of millions of dollars, even without plans for large-scale hiring or large-scale acquisition training, because such a model is cheap. No. According to Luan, it has not yet reached the optimization stage. What we really want to do is train very powerful models that can do a lot and, over time, better understand how to make them cheaper and smaller.

Adepts’ rapid capital accumulation mirrors the strategies of other model-building companies such as Anthropic, Cohere and most notably OpenAI. OpenAI reports that former Luans boss Sam Altman raised his $10 billion from Microsoft earlier this year to beat out AI competitors. Like Altman, Luan also aims to help the technology achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). This is a virtual AI system smart enough to make its own decisions without human input. One key difference is that Luans AGI will be more boring and business-focused, leaving humans in the driver’s seat.

We don’t think about it in terms of what other companies think about it. This is replacing humans in valuable tasks, he said. We were trying to build the best AI teammates possible for everyone.

