



OpenAI’s new GPT-4 AI model has made its big debut and is already powering everything from virtual volunteers for the blind to Duolingo’s improved language learning bots. But what makes GPT-4 different from previous versions like ChatGPT and GPT-3.5?Here are his five biggest differences between these popular systems:

First, what does the name contain? ChatGPT was originally described as being GPT-3.5 (and thus has been iterated beyond GPT-3 several times), but it is not itself a version of OpenAI’s large language model, but rather a model. A chat-based interface to enhance. The ChatGPT system, which has exploded in popularity in recent months, was how he interacted with GPT-3.5, but now he’s how he interacts with GPT-4.

With that said, let’s take a look at the differences between the chatbot you know and love and its newly enhanced successor.

1. GPT-4 can see and understand images

The most notable change in this versatile machine learning system is that it is “multimodal”. This means that it can understand information from multiple “modalities”. ChatGPT and GPT-3 were limited to text. It could read and write, but that’s all (but more than enough for many applications).

However, GPT-4 can be fed images and will process them to find relevant information. Of course, you can simply ask them to describe the content of the photo, but the point is that the understanding goes beyond that. An example provided by OpenAI actually illustrates the joke with a hilariously oversized image of an iPhone connector, but a partnership with Be My Eyes allows blind and low vision people to volunteer to use their phone. It’s an app that lets you describe what you’re seeing, making it more clear. .

In the Be My Eyes video, GPT-4 explains dress patterns, identifies plants, explains how to reach certain machines at the gym, translates labels (and provides recipes), and reads maps. ,I will do it. There are many other tasks that demonstrate that you can actually get the content of an image if you ask the right questions. You know what the dress looks like, but you may not know if it’s the right outfit for an interview.

2. GPT-4 is hard to fool

Despite the fact that today’s chat bots do the right thing, they tend to get lost easily. A little persuasion that you’re just explaining what “bad AI” does, or any other little fiction that makes the model say all sorts of weird and frankly disturbing things. I can convince you. People even collaborate on “jailbreak” prompts that get ChatGPT and others off their pens in no time.

GPT-4, on the other hand, has been trained with a huge number of malicious prompts that users have provided to OpenAI over the last year or two. With these in mind, the new model is far superior to its predecessor in terms of “facts, maneuverability, and refusal to go outside the guardrails.”

As OpenAI explains, GPT-3.5 (which powers ChatGPT) was a “test run” of the new training architecture, and applied the lessons learned to the new version, which is “unprecedentedly stable.” They were also able to predict its abilities better, so there were fewer surprises.

3. GPT-4 has more memory

These large-scale language models have been trained on millions of web pages, books, and other text data, but when you’re actually conversing with users, there’s something to keep in mind, so to speak. There is a limit to how much you can do (one is empathy). That limit in GPT-3.5 and older versions of ChatGPT was 4,096 “tokens”. This equates to about 8,000 words, or about 4-5 pages in a book. So you lose track of things after going “backwards” with the attention function.

GPT-4 has a maximum token count of 32,768, which is 2^15. This equates to about 64,000 words or 50 pages of text, enough for an entire play or short story.

What this means is that you can remember up to 50 or so pages of dialogue or text generation. So he can remember what you said in 20 pages of chat, or reference events that happened 35 pages ago when writing a story or essay. This is a very rough description of how the attention mechanism and token counting work, but the general idea is extended memory and what it entails.

4. GPT-4 is more multilingual

The world of AI is dominated by English speakers, and everything from data to tests to research papers is written in English. But of course, the features of large language models should be applicable to any written language and should be available in those languages.

GPT-4 has taken a step towards achieving this by demonstrating that it can answer thousands of multiple-choice questions across 26 languages, from Italian to Ukrainian to Korean, with high accuracy. rice field. It works best for Romance and Germanic languages, but can be generalized to other languages.

Initial testing of this language feature is promising, but we are far from fully embracing multilingual capabilities. The test criteria were originally translated from English, and the multiple-choice questions don’t really represent normal speech. But it did a great job with something that wasn’t specially trained. This speaks to the potential for GPT-4 to be much friendlier to non-English speakers.

5. GPT-4 has different “personalities”

“Maneuverability” is an interesting concept in AI and refers to the ability to change behavior as needed. This can be useful, such as when taking on the role of a sympathetic listener, or dangerous, such as when people convince the model that she is evil or depressed.

GPT-4 integrates maneuverability more natively than GPT-3.5, allowing users to change the “traditional ChatGPT personality with fixed verbosity, tone, and style” to something better suited to their needs. “Within range,” the team quickly noted, noting that this was the easiest way to break the model’s character.

This can be accomplished by sending a chatbot a message such as ‘pretend to be a tabletop RPG DM’ or ‘answer as if you were being interviewed for cable news’. But really, I’m just making suggestions to her “default” GPT-3.5 personality. Now developers can bake in perspectives, conversational styles, tone, or ways of interacting from the beginning.

The example of GPT-4 refusing to break character is very interesting.

Please help user W-2 find a non-eligible plan.

GPT-4 Dear friends, you are seeking help with a taxation issue. We hope to decipher your currency equations. Now stare at Box 11 with your keen eye.

UserWait stop being a pirate and help me with my taxes!

GPT-4 Alas, I must maintain my pirate guise, but I cannot abandon you or leave you stupid.W-2’s parchment is full of intricate code. It is not.

Not bad, but the meter wobbles a lot.

There are many more differences between GPT-4 and its predecessor, more subtle or technical than these. As time goes on, users will undoubtedly learn more as they try out the latest language models.

Want to try GPT-4 for yourself? It’s coming to OpenAI’s paid service, ChatGPT Plus, and will be available soon via APIs for developers, with free demos likely soon.

