When will Apple release iOS 16.4?





Apple’s next operating system update is iOS 16.4, and the software is in beta testing as of February 16th. public?

Officially, Apple says iOS 16.4 and its sister updates iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 will be released in “spring.” Vernal Equinox Day (aka Risshun) is his Monday, March 20th, and the season lasts until his June 21st.

iOS 16.4 will most likely be released in late March, but we can also see the update introduced in the first or second week of April.

Apple has given us 3 developer betas and 3 public betas so far. The number of betas we get varies, but we often see at least 4 or 5 betas before general availability. With that in mind, get at least one more Beta followed by a Release Candidate. A Release Candidate is a software update that Apple makes available to testers that marks the same version as the upcoming update.

Past beta timeline of recent updates:

iOS 16.3 – After two betas, RC was released on January 18th and released on January 23rd. iOS 16.2 – After 4 betas, RC was released on December 7th and released on December 13th. iOS 15.6-RC was released on July 12th after his 6 betas and was released on July 20th. iOS 15.5 – RC was released on May 12th after 4 betas. Then May 16th.

With those dates in mind, the most likely candidates for the release of iOS 16.4 include Tuesday, March 28th. Tuesday April 4th. The software update could also happen on Monday and Wednesday, so Monday and Wednesday of that week could also be potential release dates.

Features in iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 is a major update with lots of features. We’ve rounded up a few highlights below, but you can find all the new features in iOS 16.4 in our dedicated guide.

New emojis like swinging head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, elk, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas and more. Safari web push notifications for apps saved to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Option to add websites and web apps to your home screen from third-party browsers such as Chrome. Return to the traditional “curl” page-turning animation in Apple Books. Re-release of HomeKit architecture upgrades pulled from iOS 16.2. Updated Podcasts app interface.

At launch, iOS 16.4 will be a free update that can be installed on any device that can run iOS 16. iOS 16.4 is expected to be one of the last major updates to iOS 16, and Apple plans to turn its attention to iOS 17 as his WWDC event in June approaches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/guide/ios-16-4-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos