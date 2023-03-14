Starship has a 50% chance of succeeding in its first orbital flight, according to Musk





The first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX’s gigantic new Starship vehicle will essentially be a coin toss, said company founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Musk said last week that Starship has about a 50% chance of succeeding in its first orbital test flight.

In an interview at the Morgan Stanley conference (opens in new tab) on March 7, Musk said, “I wouldn’t say it’s on track, but I guarantee you’ll be excited.” and!”

SpaceX is developing Starships to send people and cargo to the Moon and Mars and perform various spaceflight tasks. The massive stainless steel rocket will have about 2.5 times more thrust at launch than his iconic Saturn V, making it the most powerful rocket ever built, Musk said at the conference.

The Starship is also designed to be fully and quickly reusable, which Musk said is a key breakthrough needed to realize the colonization of Mars and other ambitious feats of exploration. I believe there is.

SpaceX is building multiple Starship vehicles at its South Texas site, which the company calls Starbase, and plans to launch them in relatively short succession over the next few months.

“I expect there’s about an 80% chance of it getting off the ground this year,” Musk said in an interview on March 7. “It will probably take a few more years before it can be fully and quickly reused.”

SpaceX’s Ship 24 Starship prototype ignites one of its six Raptor engines during a brief static burn test on Dec. 15, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX) (opens in new tab)

Ahead of Starship’s long-awaited orbital debut, it’s no surprise Musk tries to keep his expectations in check. Rockets often fail on the first flight, as we saw with Japan’s new H3 launcher earlier this month and with his RS1 at ABL Space Systems in January.

I’ve heard similar words from Musk before. He prepared SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy to crash and burn up on the first-ever takeoff attempt.

“I hope it stays far enough away from the pad so it doesn’t get damaged. I think even that’s a win, to be honest,” Musk said of Heavy in July 2017.

Falcon Heavy has soared far beyond those low expectations, launching a masked red Tesla Roadster and spacesuit-clad mannequin driver “Starman” into orbit around the Sun in February 2018. Succeeded.

But the Falcon Heavy is basically a variant of SpaceX’s flagship Falcon 9. The three Falcon 9 first stages are strung together and the upper stage with the payload is placed on top of the central booster. Starships are more complex and novel vehicles. For example, Super Heavy has 33 next-generation Raptor engines from SpaceX in the first stage, and he has six Raptor engines in the upper stage. (Both the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy use SpaceX’s venerable Merlin engine.)

Whenever that happens, how it ends, you’ll want to listen to the upcoming Starship orbital flight.

