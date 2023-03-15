SVB does not require bailout. It should have the customer’s back.





opinion

Matt Okko and Zachary Bogue | Opinion Contributor

For about 24 hours into Thursday night, Silicon Valley banks experienced one of the most dramatic bank runs in global financial history. The timing of the loss-making sale of some of the bank’s assets and whispers of structural weakness, fueled by miscommunication, sparked panic.

In the digital age, for a small community in the San Francisco Bay Area that sees cell phones more than its surroundings, this was enough to mean a problem.

President Joe Biden’s announcement on Monday that all SVB depositors would be protected, not taxpayer-paid, was welcome and necessary. The collapse of SVB threatened to overthrow other banks, whether they were professional players like SVB or local banks.

Working in the innovation economy, we have one hope when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which controls the banks today, is looking for a buyer. The bank’s new owners are sending a strong message of support for startups. For more than 75 years, it has been the backbone of America’s prosperity and security. This is essential to national security, fighting climate change, and rebuilding America’s supply chains.

The SVB crisis includes not just red states, but blue states as well, involving the entire American workforce and skilled workers. Its impact would have been felt in every part of the economy far from Silicon Valley.

The SVB had influence across the US economy

The $175.4 billion in deposits at risk in SVB impacts perhaps ten times that amount of economic activity nationally. pipe fitters; welders; truck drivers; lab technicians; , is a real estate agent.

The disrupted start-ups are building safer nuclear reactors, new battery materials, automated recycling systems, a future of abundant clean water, and sustainable aviation fuel demanded by anti-inflation laws.

They are delivering breakthrough intelligence and defense capabilities more effectively than the traditional defense industry. They ensure the availability of medicines and medical technology in public health crises.

Stabilizing the innovation economy is a national priority.

Over the next few months, we will learn what the SVB has done to prevent a bank crackdown. But what must not be lost at this point is that over his 40 years, SVB has understood and firmly supported the wave of technological progress that benefits all Americans.

SVB helped launch a tech startup

From the array of technologies that were the prerequisites of the Internet, the microchips, storage, and networking, to all the computing services that make America more productive (Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, etc.), to life-saving genomics and precision medicine. (explaining why so many COVID-19 vaccines have been made possible), given the innovations in the building blocks of today’s large-scale climate technology, the SVB generally , has been there to finance the young companies that create them…for decades.

These investments have had a significant economic impact on America, on hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs, on improving the quality of life for people around the world, and on the planet’s life-supporting ecosystems.

Similarly, formerly independent SVB’s now-absorbed investment banking institutions such as H&Q and Alex Brown are taking risks to provide liquidity to younger companies even when their larger peers do not offer the time. I was willing to offer sex.

The absence of these investment banks and the slow demise of more nurturing public markets are affecting both the nature and scope of funded and marketed innovations. has snatched away the opportunity to “buy early” promising public stock in companies that make real value.

The prolongation or negative consequences of this crisis will not undermine innovation, but will replace the brakes on accelerating innovation. Brakes can give neither American national security nor resilience to climate emergencies.

Luckily, this bank doesn’t need a taxpayer’s foot bailout. There are encouraging signs here. Hundreds of venture capital firms have signed letters of support for his SVB at this critical time.

Silicon Valley must continue to have banks as bold as the American Dream.

Matt Ocko and Zachary Bogue are founders and managing partners of DCVC, a deep tech venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California.

