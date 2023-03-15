Silicon Valley bank bailout won’t save startup economy





In the short term, regulators are finding a solution for Silicon Valley bank depositors, hopefully easing concerns about a broader crackdown on local banks. Attention will now turn to the long-term crisis facing the global system for funding innovation. The highly regarded US system for producing innovation has just suffered a body blow, and the turmoil that led to the death of Silicon Valley Bank is far from over.

We are here as two women working in the fields of technology and finance, with the medium-term funding needs that today’s innovators are struggling to navigate through the current turmoil, and the long-term to develop the resulting innovations. We ask that you seriously consider your specific funding needs. with economic growth.

Founded in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank was born at a time when Silicon Valley was synonymous with technology and innovation. This is no longer the case. Over the past 50+ years, the technology community has evolved into a global system that supports many types of innovation. SVB has been a jewel of the banking and venture capital industry, not just in Silicon Valley, but around the world.

Giant California-based venture funds and $100 million startups are still a hot topic, but investors and tech companies around the world seem to be wildly different from this stereotype. They are mostly small business owners and are often avid employers and community advocates.

Geographically, this community is spread over a wide area. There are probably hundreds of companies and venture capital funds in the Midwest, former Rust Belt, and Southern United States, where Silicon Valley and its banks have been taken as exemplars, with accounts and loans in banks, and other medium-sized companies. There are even more funds. Bank. Small, professional and medium-sized banks are often good at offering financial products to small business owners and introducing them to others who may help them. We can also provide more industry-specific guidance.

An overall decline in venture capital funding, a simultaneous rise in interest rates, and the current climate uncertainty darken the path for small business growth and expansion. Today’s outlook is challenging for tech entrepreneurs because their business is inherently riskier. Market fluctuations can have a rapid and very large impact on their journey.

A look at the tech startup community in action

Multi-million dollar tech startups are making headlines, but the vast majority of tech companies operate on tight budgets. Overall, they employ millions of people. Two years ago, researchers at the University of North Carolina and the National Venture Capital Association found that from 1990 to 2020, he had 3.8 million employees in companies that received venture funding. 62.5% of them were outside of California, Massachusetts and New York.

Upstate New York and Massachusetts startups and venture funds that we know personally are SVB depositors. These communities are a far cry from the famous tech communities of Palo Alto or San Francisco.

About 2,500 venture capital firms had accounts with SVB. It’s easy to imagine them as big companies, with hundreds of employees in a few well-known ventures. But according to the National Venture Capital Association, the median U.S. venture capital is $56 million, and he invests that money in startups on behalf of wealthy individuals and funds. This median means that most companies have revenues below $1 million.

Angel investors and operators also bank extensively in SVB. These businesses are mostly sole proprietorships and are much smaller.

An unknown, but probably significant, percentage of Silicon Valley account holders are startups and venture funds in other countries’ technology markets, and tech startups are critical to prosperity and economic growth. is regarded. Many venture capital funds and start-ups in emerging markets trust Silicon Valley Banks as depositors and lenders. Yesterday, the CEO of a company called Chipper Cash wrote about how Silicon Valley Bank was important in its journey.

“A little-known fact is that five years ago, when I tried to open my first Chipper bank account, SVB was the only bank that would accept us. I know there are countless other start-ups doing great work,” wrote CEO Ham Serunjogi. Chipper Cash facilitates cross-border money transfers working on the African continent.

Farther from Silicon Valley, tech communities in Egypt, the UK, Botswana, Kenya and Nigeria rely more than ever on innovation. I also know founders who are beginning to question the security of the US financial system. U.S. government facilities and swift action have helped, but emerging market entrepreneurs have fewer options in an already tight funding market.

short term loss

SVB served a different function than traditional banks. Banks focused on the tech industry are entrepreneurial grounds, and founders flocked to his SVB for more than just startup funding. The bank provided an opportunity for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to meet, creating an invisible but vital web of relationships. It resulted in a quick improvement in mortgages. Larger, more traditional banks are often reluctant to approve mortgages for entrepreneurs, even experienced entrepreneurs. Silicon Valley Bank employees mentored and coached the founding team on growing businesses, invested in startups, and supported venture capitalists working with them.

Techstars, one of the world’s largest pre-seed investors, has stakes in portfolio companies worth $96 billion in market capitalization. The franchise has a manager and founder who only bank in SVB. Startup accelerator Y Combinator says that a third of his Silicon Valley Bank-affiliated startups use his SVB as the sole bank account. These investor accelerators may have used Silicon Bank because of their specialized tools, networks, and knowledge.

In fact, countries around the world are trying to replicate the US innovation infrastructure. According to recent reports, the government is still trying to find a buyer for the major SVB units in the auction process. If the key elements of the SVB are not brought under the umbrella of a larger institution with their technology and financial expertise intact, the United States may reinvent such if it wishes to continue to generate innovation at a high level. I need help building.

Long-term impact on innovation

The United States has dominated innovation since the 1950s, when the US federal government funded research and development after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik. As a result, the silicon chip was developed. Venture capital (and later seed and angel investing) was born as an industry that puts his capital at a certain kind of risk needed to fund people with ideas who don’t necessarily have business experience. This whole financial system is designed around the idea that innovators need professional help because bringing innovations to market is very difficult.

This kind of fundraising has helped spawn very large companies such as Amazon and Microsoft. SVB was touting its role in building big companies, but it was also an important part of the financial system for deeper innovation. An estimated 12% of SVB’s assets were in biotech companies, according to Crunchbase.

Funding and supporting risk-takers wherever they are is important to the United States so that the nation can maintain its edge and, related, invest deeply in similar, like-minded goals. It goes without saying that there are other countries eager to take the mantle of innovation. We hope that restructuring innovation finance will be part of that healthy competition.

final cost of collapse

I am not writing to absolve bank executives or the tech community of liability in this situation. There were some clear signs that bank assets were trailing liabilities months ago. In the event of bank misconduct or gross misjudgment, those responsible should be held accountable. The tech community should also focus on building a resilient financial infrastructure in the face of economic change. Volatility is constant in today’s world.

It’s reassuring that regulators don’t believe contagion from Silicon Valley banks will spread to the rest of the financial system. Regulators also need to consider the signals they send to innovators and entrepreneurial individuals around the world. As of yesterday, SVB depositors received a backstop. This is a guarantee that the FDIC will allow their business to continue and that they will be whole.

However, the damage to businesses, communities and innovation ecosystems around the world could continue to be severe, especially in an environment where the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. The immediate banking crisis is over. Now is the time to rebuild a new system for funding innovation to meet today’s needs. If the United States does not do so, it is likely that other countries will.

By Pia Sawhney, Partner and Head of Strategy at Armory Square Ventures (ASV), a mission-focused technology venture capital firm based in the Finger Lakes region of New York. Dina Sherif, executive her director of the MIT Legatum Center for Entrepreneurship and Development. ASV and its portfolio companies did not have accounts with Silicon Valley banks.

