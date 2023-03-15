Google Pixel 8 Pro: New leak reveals redesign of flat display and possible LiDAR sensor





Rumor has it @OnLeaks of Smartprix has obtained CAD drawings of the Pixel 8 Pro. This could be half of Google’s next flagship smartphone series. Leaked images show that the Pixel 8 Pro has broadly retained the Pixel 7 Pro design that was repeated on the Pixel 6 Pro. It would be more of a departure from its predecessor than anything else.

As the image below shows, the Pixel 8 Pro still has a full-width camera bar. However, Google has switched to a pill-shaped recess that houses his three cameras. Additionally, the camera bar includes an LED flash and a mysterious fifth opening for him. Potentially, this could be his LiDAR scanner, which could better simulate the bokeh effect in portrait mode. For reference, Google still uses flicker and spectral sensors in their flagship products, but to reduce banding when LED lights are in focus.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro has a flat display, which is the first of the larger Pixel flagships since the Pixel 4 XL. It adds that it is 0.3 mm shorter, 0.1 mm narrower and 0.2 mm thinner than the model. The device has a slightly thicker chin than the Pixel 7 Pro, but still supposedly has a display of about 6.7 inches. It’s possible Google will preview his Pixel 8 series at his I/O 2023 keynote in May, along with his rumored Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, but other details remain unknown for now. stay.

