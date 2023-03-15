Venture Partners launches new startup creator at CU – Boulder Daily Camera





BOULDER We want to attract entrepreneurs who are ready to launch their startups based on the innovations created at the University of Colorado Boulder lab. Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator was created by Venture Partners of CU Boulder, the commercialization arm of CU. This is to match the business minds outside the university with the groundbreaking inventions created within the walls of the university and to fund those ventures.

About 150 inventions come out of the CU Boulders lab each year. Some have been spun out and brought to market by the innovators themselves, and many join pools of underutilized university innovation. At the same time, many entrepreneurs are looking for the latest technology to bring to market, but lack the access and support they need.

In response, Venture Partners created Embark to uniquely connect entrepreneurs and inventors, said Brynmor Rees, managing director and vice-chancellor of research and innovation at Venture Partners.

Just because university inventors haven’t founded startup companies doesn’t mean the technology isn’t a really exciting startup opportunity, he said. We believe we have some of the best innovation available and Embark is a way to facilitate it.

To that end, Venture Partners has compiled a list of 50 promising innovations with strong commercial potential from a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines.

The exciting element is that Embark brings technologies from different fields to the table. Stephen Miller, director of venture development at Venture Partners, says it’s not all in his one bucket. No matter what field you’re interested in, we’ve got a technology with a lot of potential. We really need dedicated innovators to move it forward.

Embark technology, for example, has been promoted by JILA, founded in 1962 at CU as a joint laboratory for astrophysics, between the laboratories of National Institute of Standards and Technology Fellows Jun Yeh and David Nesbitt. Includes a health check-up invented through collaboration with Using quantum science and combining a special laser with a mirrored cavity, the team can accurately measure human breath with unprecedented sensitivity. The technology could be used to diagnose health conditions such as asthma, diabetes and COVID-19 in a simple, non-invasive way.

According to Marta Zgagacz, Licensing Director at Venture Partners, Embark provides new ways ideas like respiratory monitors can impact the world. According to her, the CU researchers are very keen to have their technology go through her Embark program and hopefully come out the other side with startups.

Entrepreneurs can learn about Embark technology and apply for programs through venture partners. Successful applicants spend several weeks delving into technology, learning about startup resources available through the university, and meeting inventors. Inventors can play a key role in startups if desired. The entrepreneur then presents a commercialization plan, and the venture partner selects someone who qualifies for an exclusive partnership with the university on the selected technology. In addition, some successful applicants will receive funding in the form of six months part-time salary as founding CEO and up to $100,000 for technology development.

Embarking on new funding streams made possible by grants from CU Boulder and the Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade also aims to open new doors for underrepresented groups in the startup community.

As well as being interested in experienced and successful startup founders, we also want applications from people who are early in their careers or who would not be able to start such a venture without salary support. , said Rees. We hope this funding will diversify university startup founders.

Embark joins the suite of support already provided by Venture Partners to inventors and entrepreneurs looking to bring their innovations to market. This support includes partnerships with I-CorpsTM, Destination Startup, Ascent Deep Tech Accelerator, Lab Venture Challenge, and Buff Venture Fund.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under license. 2023 BizWest Media LLC.You can view the original here: Venture Partners Launches New Startup His Creator at CU

