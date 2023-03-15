Google looks to add Generative AI to Gmail, Docs, Slides, and more





After initially denying the latest generative AI tools like ChatGPT and slowing its first foray into the technology, Google is now adding its own generative AI elements to Gmail, Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more. And I’m trying to get more attention. .

As you can see in this video overview, Google is adding various generative AI elements to various tools to help you compose emails, summarize conversations, create prompts, and more.

According to Google’s description:

With Gmail and Google Docs, just type in the topic you want to write about and a draft will be generated instantly. Whether you’re a busy HR person needing to create a customized job description, or a parent drafting invitations for your kid’s pirate-themed birthday party, Workspace helps you get started. Save time and effort creating versions of

This process is very similar to ChatGPT, which Microsoft now integrates into all of its various apps and processes.

Google was initially hesitant to go all-in on generative AI. They cited reputational risk as such systems tend to produce flawed, inaccurate, or inaccurate results.

But now Google seems compelled to act, with millions of people on the waiting list for the new AI-infused Bing and other generative AI tools, which are getting a lot of attention. In other words, Google, which has been developing its own AI techniques for years, is either on the sidelines or following the trends.

Obviously I’m not going to watch from the stands.

The new features will enable a variety of new features within our tools, including:

Ability to Draft, Reply, Summarize and Prioritize Gmail New ways to brainstorm, proofread, write and rewrite in Docs Create auto-generated images, audio and video in Slides Auto-generate formulas and statuses in Sheets New workflow and process options for chat to generate backgrounds in Meet that classify according to

In addition to this, Google is launching its own generative AI models that developers can build on top of, bringing its advanced AI tools to more applications.

This could be a big step forward for the next generation of efficiency tools. There are concerns that the rise of generative AI will remove the human element from many processes, but there are many ways that these tools can save time and improve workflows if used well. you can’t.

But it may also make more emails read very similar, and people who have been emailing for years may suddenly find themselves in a different tone.

You’ll soon find out that Google says it’s launching a new AI experience this month via its Trusted Tester Program, targeting English users in the US first.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/Google-Adds-Generative-AI-to-Gmail-Docs-Slides/645006/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos