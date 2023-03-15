Innovation Labs and AI Help Governments Acquire New Technologies





DHS’ Procurement Innovation Lab now uses artificial intelligence to help institutions test and acquire new technologies.

The Department of Homeland Security has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its acquisition framework to assist agencies looking to experiment with and purchase new technologies. AI will not only improve how DHS works with industry during the acquisition process, but it will also facilitate stakeholder engagement with the DHS Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL).

Launched in 2015, PIL provides a safe place for acquisition teams to bring their technical requirements and try out innovative tools. Monica Taylor, her PIL coach at DHS, said including her AI and end-user perspective in the procurement process will help federal agencies acquire new tech tools to meet mission needs. I’m here.

PIL is currently piloting a market research AI tool, and one of the most important things about this is end-user feedback,” Taylor said at the Nextgov event. Consistent and proper market research is important as it is always reflected in the requirements and shown continuously throughout the life of the contract. “

Taylor also advised building flexibility into contracts to allow for change and avoid vendor lock-in.

That flexibility should already be built into the contract so you don’t have to change everything, says Taylor. Build additional capacity into your team and keep vendors informed at contract inception by building in time for technical debt and in time for various pivots that may occur. Please confirm that you are

In addition to offering brainstorming meetings and bi-weekly engagement calls, PIL offers institutions Joint Application Modeling (JAM) sessions to increase their chances of successfully procuring new technology. These JAM sessions allow procurement teams to assess end-user perspectives and ensure end-user engagement in how government agencies secure and use new technologies.

We jam with the team, so we’re constantly working and interacting with the team as they buy emerging technologies,” said Taylor. Needs.

PIL also has a number of other resources for government professionals who may be considering purchasing new technologies, such as PIL Bootcamp and PIL Bootcamp Next Level, both of which are practical applications plus 10 We teach innovative techniques that exceed

According to Taylor, there is a PIL YouTube channel, PILcasts, 10-minute podcast-style micro-trainings on various innovative technologies, and PIL webinars. It also offers a “Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations”. It has real innovative techniques, not just specific to his DHS at various institutions, but people can click through to see techniques and examples of use.

