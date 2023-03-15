Microsoft Layoffs Target AI Teams Amid Google Rivalry: Report – Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





Microsoft Corporation MSFT has reportedly laid off its entire Ethics and Society team, and Alphabet Inc.’s rivalry with GOOG GOOGL Google may be at its core.

What Happened: The company, led by Satya Nadella, cut the Ethics and Society team within its artificial intelligence organization.The decision impacts 10,000 employees across the company, according to Platformer. are part of the layoffs of

Now, Microsoft may have a once-in-a-generation chance to dominate Google.

When announcing the new version of Bing, the company told investors it could earn up to $2 billion in annual revenue for every 1% of market share it takes away from Google.

As Microsoft stepped up its efforts to release AI tools faster than competitors such as Google, executives became less concerned with the long-term thinking that its ethics and social teams specialize in, according to employees. .

Among other things, the recently dismissed team worked to identify the risks posed by Microsoft’s adoption of OpenAI technology.

Microsoft maintains an Office of Responsible AI, but concerns about the powerful existential risks of AI technology remain.

The company has three groups working on the issue, but the elimination of the Ethics and Society team calls into question its commitment to responsible development, the report said.

Nonetheless, Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI is showing early success. Bing now boasts 100 million daily active users, a third of which are new users since the search engine rebooted with his OpenAI technology.

In a statement to Benzinga after publishing this article, a Microsoft spokesperson said the tech giant continues to develop and design AI products and experiences safely and responsibly.

As technology has evolved and enhanced, our investments have evolved as well, sometimes meaning aligning team structures more effectively.

