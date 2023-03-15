i-DICE: Nigerian government launches $600 million program to boost startups and innovation





Nigeria’s technology ecosystem and creative industries received a new $600 million financial boost from the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) program launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja on Tuesday.

Launched at the State Capitol, the program aims to support young Nigerian entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 35 in the early stages of creative, innovative and technology-enabled ventures. i-DICE provides access to capital to address start-up capacity limits and other constraints.

Osinbajo, who delivered the keynote address at the event, called for more action from governments and stakeholders to foster innovation in Africa, in addition to programs such as i-DICE.

Join Tekedia Capital Syndicate launching on April 8th and own some of Africa’s best startups. Check out the details on this one page. Tekedia Mini-MBA (June 5 – September 2, 2023) opens new enrollment. Register here to take advantage of early bird discounts.

I am now initiating a collaborative approach towards innovation on the continent, bringing together all stakeholders to increase investment, provide the right environment and human resources to support the growth of innovation on the continent. He believes it is essential to coordinate efforts to build programs that produce a pipeline, he said.

The vice president added that the government should provide more support to start-ups and small businesses, and investors should provide more funding.

This is why investment programs for digital and creative companies are important, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian government, Osinbajo said the program, which was launched in collaboration with many development partners in Africa, will drive innovation across critical pillars such as policy, infrastructure, access to finance and human resources. Said it was designed to help.

These pillars are recognized as critically important to the growth and sustainment of innovation on the continent, he said.

i-DICE is backed by $170 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB), $70 million from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and $116 million from the French Development Agency. Also, the Nigerian federal government is contributing his $45 million through Bank of Industry loans for eligible start-ups.

The Vice President revealed that $271 million is expected from the private sector and institutional investors.

He said the launch of the i-DICE program was an important milestone by the Nigerian government, demonstrating the government’s commitment to creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for its youth.

He added that the program is part of the current administration’s efforts to support growth in the technology and innovation sector.

As a government, we have consistently supported the innovation ecosystem over the past eight years. In 2018, he founded the Technology and Creativity Advisory Group. Advisory groups bring together stakeholders in the technology and creative industries to contribute directly to policymaking, articulation and design for the technology and creative sectors of the economy.

The Group has influenced various government policies for economic growth. For example, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy established the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Center in collaboration with NITDA. The ministry also led the coordination of a partnership with Microsoft to train 5 million Nigerians in various technologies to expand the country’s technical talent pipeline. Skill, he said.

Speaking at the event, AfDB President Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, who was also formally thanked by the Vice President for bringing the idea to fruition, said that there would be more opportunities for such measures as i-DICE, especially as Nigeria leads Africa. I said the program is needed now. digital technology. He said such ideas create an enabling environment for startups.

The i-DICE program is timely, strategic and transformative as it builds an ecosystem to support more competitive entrepreneurs leveraging digital technology.

That’s why we love i-DICE. Visionary, sees the future and prepares Nigeria for it. The future is here. Every aspect of life is going digital, she says.

like this:

Like Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tekedia.com/i-dice-nigerian-government-launches-600m-programme-to-boost-startups-and-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos