Inside the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse





Gregory Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, leaned back in his chair last week to deliver a bullish message at a tech conference held at San Francisco’s posh Palace Hotel.

In his signature confident, almost bombastic style, Becker told an audience of investors, Wall Street analysts and tech executives Tuesday afternoon that the future of the tech industry is bright. , said the position of Silicon Valley Bank is among them.

What he didn’t say was that about a week ago, the rating agency Moody’s told Mr. Becker that his bank’s financial position was in jeopardy and that its bonds were in danger of being downgraded to junk. Realizing that the bank needed to raise cash, Mr. Becker has since rushed to resolve the matter.

That call set off a frantic scramble within Silicon Valley Bank. Just one day after Mr. Becker showed his confidence at a conference, the bank hastily announced his $1.8 billion loss and plans to raise $2.25 billion in new capital. The news took the bank’s depositors and investors by surprise, with the company’s share price plummeting by about 60% on Thursday and customers withdrawing about $40 billion.

By Friday, Silicon Valley Bank was dead.

Stocks of more than a dozen small banks tumbled on Monday after bank failures rallied on Tuesday. However, the recovery remains small compared to the size of the losses in recent days.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which bought the bank, is about to put all or part of the bank up for auction.

The Silicon Valley Bank story is one of ambition and managerial error, talks too much about innovation and the future, and encourages him and his people to manage risk and exercise financial prudence. We didn’t pay enough attention to the mundane but very important task of securing. Stranded in a rapidly changing economic environment, banks waited until the last minute to avoid their fate.

Moses Ventures investor Danny Moses said this is not necessarily bank-level greed. Danny Moses is best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis in his book and movie “The Big Short.”

It’s just bad risk management, Moses added. It was complete and completely bad risk management on SVB’s part.

Becker could not be reached for comment. A former Silicon Valley Bank representative reached out to the FDIC, which declined to comment.

Silicon Valley Bank started in 1983 as a small community bank for fledgling technology companies. During the 1980s and 1990s, its fortune and size grew with the technology sector.

After an unfortunate foray into real estate lending in the early 1990s, banks returned to their roots, pitching their services to fast-growing but usually unprofitable companies. During the internet boom. The bank also placed a bet on a California winery.

Raised on a farm in Indiana, Becker joined the company in 1993, right after graduating from Indiana University. He worked for another California bank in his early 1990s for one year, but otherwise spent his career at Silicon Valley Bank.

Downfall of Silicon Valley Bank One of the world’s most prominent lenders of tech startups went bankrupt on March 10, forcing the US government to intervene.

By 2011, when Becker was appointed CEO, the bank had expanded to dozens of cities in the United States and around the world. He saw an opportunity to offer new services to startups and ventures his capitalists.

Timothy Coffey, banking analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, said that when Greg took over as CEO, he had a clear vision of what Silicon Valley banks wanted to be. He wanted to be at the core of what we came to call the innovation economy.

Coffey said he succeeded in that regard. Nothing happened within Silicon Valley without Silicon Valley Banks getting involved.

Company founders deposit cash in the bank, obtain lines of credit, invest personal wealth, borrow private equity, and take out mortgages to build their first homes there. I was even able to Silicon Valley generated loyalty from many founders and venture capital investors, often working with start-ups that later became tech giants.

SVB bankers were everywhere at tech happy hours and conferences, hosting networking events and dinners where clients could talk. They’ve learned about tech businesses from artificial intelligence to climate change and even helped recruit founders.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based bank has at least five offices in the Valley area, and its aesthetic has been described by one person as being part of the tech vibe of stainless steel and the vibe of a VC resort. I’m here. Wine refrigerators dotted the office. Visitors to the offices on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, the heart of Silicon Valley’s ecosystem, often mentioned the display of wines from the bank-funded vineyards.

From his early days as chief executive, Becker had a firm grip on the company, according to Adam Dean, the former president of SVB Asset Management more than a decade ago. It was Greg Church.

Becker has positioned himself as an advocate for innovation. In his official bio, he described himself as an entrepreneur, his investor and corporate advocate in the international innovation sector. He developed friendships with venture capitalists.

According to Coffey of Jannie Montgomery Scott, Greg was always looking five to 10 years ahead. He was more of a venture capitalist than a banker.

SVB has become the bank of choice for thousands of founders and their venture capital backers. By the end of 2021, banks had $189.2 billion in deposits, up from his $102 billion in 2020 and his $49 billion in 2018. The stock has nearly tripled from 2018 to 2021.

With plenty of money to invest, Mr. Becker began building an investment banking business, advising companies on mergers, initial public offerings and high-fee deals. The bank offered hefty payment packages to larger rival bankers. He bought a Boston bank for $900 million to manage the money of wealthy East Coast clients.

Despite the growth in deposits, banks struggled to find ways to make money from deposits. Banks typically invest their customers’ deposits in various assets. This includes long-term and short-term bonds issued by governments and is mostly a safe bet.

But the SVB has determined that government bonds with maturities beyond 10 to 30 years and offering higher interest rates at that time are more favorable than short-term bonds with lower interest rates, analysts said. So we bet heavily on long-term bonds, and the lack of diversity increased the risk.

As of December 31, the SVB classified most of its debt portfolio, approximately $95 billion, as held-to-maturity. Due to changes in banking regulations, banks no longer needed to account for changes in the value of these bonds on their balance sheets.

On average, banks with at least $1 billion in assets had only 6% of their debt in this category at the end of 2022. But according to Janney Montgomery Scott’s research report, Silicon Valley banks hold 75% of their debt to maturity. .

By classifying most of its debt in this way, the SVB was able to hide its brewing problems longer than it would otherwise. But as interest rates rose, investors recalculated where to put their money. Venture capital investment slowed. Startups began withdrawing more money from their accounts.

Bank conundrum: SVB will run out of cash if it keeps returning money to its customers. However, selling long-term government bonds will result in a loss. The new bonds were paying more interest, so the buyer bought the long-term bonds at a discount from their value when his SVB bought them.

Analysts were not immediately aware of the problem, as losses on debt portfolios are considered paper losses until they are actually sold at a loss.

It didn’t help that the bank’s chief risk officer, Laura Izrieta, started talking about retiring in early 2022. She officially retired in her April, but according to her filings, she stayed until Oct. 1 to focus on certain transition-related duties. On December 27, the bank appointed Kim Olson as its new chief risk officer.

Even when risk management seemed on the backburner, Becker continued to express excitement for the innovation economy. The market remains very strong, he told analysts on a conference call early last year. With so much dry powder out there, we’re still very optimistic. He brushed off recession concerns.

By the summer, the economic mood had deteriorated. Companies were either canceling plans to go public or saving cash. A planned multi-million-dollar renovation of his offices in Midtown Manhattan was on hold as Silicon Valley Bank welcomed his 2022 class of interns in New York, a former employee said. Told. Air conditioner was broken. The paint was peeling off. And a mouse was running across the floor.

In late February, Mr. Becker sat on a darkened theater stage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. There he was co-sponsored by the SVB. Asked by a reporter about the bank’s tankerization of its bond portfolio, Becker said he had no intention of selling Underwater Securities.

That plan will soon change.

The bank reached out to Goldman Sachs shortly after Moody’s warned Becker of a potential major downgrade earlier in the week of February 27. Trading knowledge said. He had to sell some of his debt and raise new money from stock market investors.

Days after Moody’s conference call, the bank said in its March 3 filing that it was on track for overall growth, despite balance sheet pressures from lower deposits, higher customer cash burn, and challenges in the overall market environment. said it was able to maintain healthy customer funding levels.

Last Wednesday, the bank issued a news release after the market closed, saying it was looking to sell $21 billion in debt for a $1.8 billion loss and raise $2.25 billion in new equity. The company General Atlantic has announced that it will buy bank shares for $500 million.

That afternoon and Thursday, Goldman’s bankers began pitching investors to buy SVB shares. The announcement unsettled investors, who feared the bank was in more trouble than it had accepted.Bank shares plunged as markets opened on Thursday.

Silicon Valley has woken up to a blizzard of text messages, phone calls and Twitter posts about the bank’s growing woes. Bank customers rushed to withdraw their deposits: On Thursday alone, they withdrew $42 billion of his money.

At midnight Pacific time, Becker attended a webinar with hundreds of investors and lawyers. He said the bank had ample liquidity, but he ended the conference call with one caveat.

David Selinger, chief executive of security firm Deep Sentinel, who was a customer of Silicon Valley Bank for 20 years, said that when he saw the line in a transcript his lawyer sent him, he immediately became a member of his board of directors. I told the members that they needed to withdraw all the money from the bank.

Like that word, he created a prisoner’s dilemma for us, Mr. Sellinger said. Fear came first, as much as the love and desire we have for his SVB. But by Thursday afternoon, banking regulators, including the FDIC, had warned SVB that it may not survive, said two people briefed on the negotiations. The bank’s financial advisors raced to find potential buyers, but none came forward.

Trading in the company’s stock was halted on Friday morning. By that afternoon, regulators had seized the bank. Mr. Beckers’ nearly 30-year tenure at Silicon Valley Bank has come to an end.

Erin Griffith contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/14/business/silicon-valley-bank-gregory-becker.html

