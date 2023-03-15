IU Launches Sports Tech Innovation Initiative – Inside Indiana Business





Tony Armstrong is the President and CEO of IU Ventures. (Photo credit: Indiana University)

Indiana University Athletics and IU Ventures have launched a new initiative to help develop a sports tech sector that will ultimately rival other multi-billion dollar tech sectors in the state, including agrobiological sciences and life sciences . The IU Sports Innovation Initiative is multifaceted in that it seeks to grow a pipeline of venture-backable sports tech startups as well as assisting IU athletes in competing on the field. We see this as an opportunity to become a leader in the sports technology industry.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Tony Armstrong, president and CEO of IU Ventures, said the goal was to move forward with IU-related sports tech ideas and create a game plan to put those ideas into action. I said yes.

Armstrong explained that when we started meeting with some of the coaches, trainers and student-athletes, we started seeing opportunities to help them with technology we already knew or scouted out. bottom.

Partners outline models for identifying, evaluating, and driving potential IU-related innovations being developed for the sports tech market.

Sports tech spaces are diverse in that they range from athletic performance to fan engagement. But the initiative will also look at startups developing new sports apparel, esports, and traditional sports media.

According to IU City data, the sports tech market will account for over $12 billion globally in 2021 and is expected to grow at 20% annually through 2030.

Indiana’s business, technology and sports leaders continue to anticipate explosive growth in the sports tech sector and have been steadily and diligently building towards this moment for years, Armstrong said. I’m here.

Initiative partners believe the project will help IU athletes outperform their competition, generate additional revenue, support sports tech companies that create jobs, and create a pipeline of angel investment opportunities. said it would be evaluated for

One of our big priorities is finding ways to integrate and work with the wider college campus, so it’s a win. Being able to explore and establish cutting-edge methods that help improve the performance of the Hoosiers and help them grow on and off the field while also fostering innovation that will lead to new companies and jobs for the Hoosiers is very important to our university. It’s a big deal. and our condition.

Nurturing a sports tech ecosystem is nothing new to Indiana. Last summer, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Sports Tech HQ of the Indiana Sports Corporation are nonprofits dedicated to building an ecosystem that can foster innovation and economic development through investment in sports technology.

Indianapolis is also home to Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy. Armstrong envisions working with both programs to move the industry forward.

How can I be part of it? And obviously one way is to become a testbed for some of the technologies that permeate it. This not only gives us the opportunity to serve, but perhaps also gives our coaches an advantage.

While the primary focus is on benefiting sports programs, Armstrong said the effort also includes elements of the defense industry. They are looking for performance-enhancing technologies that not only enhance athlete performance, but also benefit cybersecurity, defense, and Indiana Life’s science departments.

Armstrong said the proximity to the Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center, which conducts extensive research and development for America’s defense, could create dual-use opportunities.

If you can figure out how to use it in athletics, I think there’s obviously a defensive application for it in many cases, Armstrong said. , if it can be further developed [that technology] I think the Navy SEALs and others would be interested in this kind of technology.

IU Ventures IU students, faculty and staff who promote new ventures with high potential. It also helps you connect Alum with business and investment opportunities.

But what really happened is that I started talking to alumni about this field and what we do.

He said a senior advisory board of IU Athletics and IU Ventures Leaders has been assembled to guide the work of the initiative involving investors, innovators and entrepreneurs from IU’s global network.

