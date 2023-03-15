Silicon Valley bank collapse rocks tech leaders and entrepreneurs





The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank rattles the tech industry that was the backbone of the bank, and shell-shocked entrepreneurs mourn the loss of a place that served as a peer club for innovation while on the money-saving government reprieve. Thank you.

Stefan Kalb, CEO of Seattle startup Shelf Engine, said in an interview Monday that being in the tech industry and not having a Silicon Valley bank account was the gold standard. other bank.

Analysis: The Impact of the Collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank on the US Financial System

The move by the Biden administration to insure all deposits above the $250,000 per account guarantee limit for Silicon Valley banks is a tangible relief to Israel, whose booming tech sector is connected with the umbilical cord to Silicon Valley. Sigh. Israeli venture capital crowdfunding platform, OurCrowd.

But an appreciation for deposit guarantees that allow thousands of tech startups to keep paying their employees and other bills is a moment of reflection among entrepreneurs and venture capital partners rattled by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. was mixed with

The crisis has forced all businesses to reassess the companies they partner with in banking, said Rajeeb Dey, CEO of London-based startup Learnerbly, which provides a platform for workplace learning. .

Entrepreneurs who used to keep all their startup money in Silicon Valley banks began to realize that it made more sense to spread their money across multiple institutions, as the big banks were seen as safer harbors. I’m here.

Read more: Silicon Valley Bank’s failure rocks businesses around the world, from wine country to London

Kalb started Monday by opening an account with JPMorgan Chase, the largest US firm with about $2.4 trillion in deposits. This is 13 times his deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest in the United States.

Bank of America has acquired some of the money that Electric Era deposited in Silicon Valley Bank, and Seattle startup CEO Quincy Lee said he would put the rest of the company’s money in the bank as part of a diversification plan. We expect to be able to easily find other candidates to hold.

Lee said any bank would be happy to accept startup funding.

Still, funding the inherently risky ideas underlying the tech startups that have become Silicon Valley Bank’s specialty since they were founded in the wake of a game of poker in 1983 will likely become more difficult. It is feared that more innovation.

Silicon Valley is looking for financial partners that are more open to unconventional business propositions than large, established peers whose venture capitalists don’t have a good grasp of the technology, so they’re quickly turning to It has established itself as a hotspot.

According to Leah Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Sublime Systems in Somerville, Massachusetts, they understand startups and venture capital to commercialize the low-carbon cement manufacturing process. They were woven into the fabric of the startup community I was a part of, which made banking on SVB easy.

Venture capitalists opened accounts at Silicon Valley Banks just as the tech industry was booming, and advised entrepreneurs who funded them to do the same.

That cozy relationship ended last year when the bank revealed a $1.8 billion loss on low-yield bonds it bought before interest rates began to spike, using technology achievements to spread the word about finance. has raised alarm among its savvy customer base. Turned into a disastrous run of deposits.

READ MORE: Stocks Rise on Wall Street After Inflation Reports, Bank Collapses

Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director of venture funder AllegisCyber ​​Capital, criticized last week’s mass withdrawal request from Silicon Valley Bank for self-harm by a circular firing squad trying to shoot your best friend. I likened it to action.

Many of Silicon Valley Bank’s approximately 8,500 employees are now unemployed, even though the government regulators currently overseeing the operation told them they would be offered work at 1.5 times their salary for 45 days. I feel myself hanging in limbo, said Rob McMillan, who worked there. 32 years.

We don’t know who will pay us when, McMillan said. I think we all missed our paycheck. I don’t know if there is any benefit. “

Even if all of Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors were to fully recover, its demise is expected to leave a void in the tech sector that could be difficult to fill. In an essay posted on his LinkedIn page, prominent venture capitalist Michael Moritz describes his Valley Bank of Silicon as selling while the people behind the counter know the customer’s name and smile. It’s likened to the cherished local market, which sometimes charges market prices. pieces of meat. “

Silicon Valley banks are fading at a time when startups were already struggling to raise capital. Falling tech stock values ​​and steadily rising interest rates have forced venture capitalists to retreat. Because it was woven into the funds provided by clients on the list, one of the specialty loans known as venture debt often helped bridge financial gaps.

William Lin, co-founder of cybersecurity startup, says many great ideas and great teams go unfunded because barriers to entry are too high or not enough people willing to invest. said it would. Ventures with Symmetry Systems He is a partner at the capital firm ForgePoint.

With the Silicon Valley bank gone and venture capitalists pulling the reins, we expect fewer startups to be funded to pursue ideas in the same tech areas. If that happens, he foresees increased competition that will ultimately see the biggest tech companies even stronger than they are today.

There will come a day of real computation in the startup world,” predicts Amit Yoran, CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable.

That may be true, but entrepreneurs like Lee and Kalb spent weekends worrying that all their hard work would be ruined if they couldn’t get money out of Silicon Valley banks. After that, I feel like I’ve already experienced an emotional gallows.

“It was like being stuck in a doomsday loop,” Lee said.

Despite his focus on growing the business of Shelf Engine, which helps grocers manage grocery orders, he vowed not to forget a very tough lesson.

Obviously, I know banks aren’t as secure as I thought they were, he said.

Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion is in Jerusalem. Ami Bentov of Tel Aviv. Kelvin Chan in London. Jennifer McDermott of Providence, Rhode Island. Frank Bajak of Boston and Kathy Busewitz and Cora Lewis of New York contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/silicon-valley-banks-collapse-rattles-tech-industry-leaders-entrepreneurs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos