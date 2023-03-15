G-Cloud Public and Private Sector Collaboration Challenges





Mike Braithwaite, Managing Director of MDB, highlights G-Cloud and public-private sector collaboration challenges, explaining how to close the innovation gap in the UK

The UK government has clearly defined its ambition to become a global tech superpower, and there is no doubt that London is already Europe’s largest tech innovation hub.

However, the gap between private sector innovation and public sector adoption needs to be addressed through public-private sector cooperation.

The UK public sector is lagging behind when it comes to digital transformation. Departments face challenges such as endless administrative hurdles, scarcity of available digital skills, and budget constraints that often prevent them from achieving their digital transformation project goals. As a result, there is a conflict between the government’s digital goals and what the government is actually delivering to taxpayers.

This affects public services as governments are unable to grasp and effect change in critical digital processes. According to the Global Government Forum, half of his 1,006 civil servants surveyed said legacy technology and budget constraints have significantly hindered them from using digital technologies to improve public services. bottom.

Purpose of G-Cloud and long-standing challenges

First launched in 2012, the G-Cloud (or Government Cloud) and Digital Marketplace are structured as a quick and easy route to market as the UK improves cloud adoption in line with the private sector. . In particular, it focuses on public sector cloud adoption. As global public cloud spending increases year by year, so does our investment in G-Cloud.

More specifically, the UK government’s G-Cloud framework (and the digital marketplace within it) aims to make it easier for small to medium-sized tech companies to compete in public sector deals and digital transformation projects. We are closing the digital innovation gap. The purpose of the marketplace is not only to discourage the anti-competitive behavior of technology giants securing all public sector cloud deals, but also to allow governments to choose the most fruitful deals within the framework and, in theory, is to provide the means to take advantage of the best deals. technique and talent.

Digital skills challenges in the public and private sectors

Unfortunately, digital transformation in the public sector is a complex and intractable problem. Ten years later, we are on his 13th iteration of G-Cloud. Previous iterations of G-Cloud have solved many of the most pressing problems of administrative red tape, allowing more digitally talented people and organizations to take on government projects. However, the skills gap challenge remains.

Half of those working on digital transformation projects in the public sector report having difficulty recruiting top talent. As a result, even when digital transformation projects are approved and funded, government agencies lack the skilled employees to implement and maintain these systems. This means the public sector is lagging behind, and the problem is only getting worse as private sector growth accelerates.

Closing the Innovation Gap with G-Cloud 13 and Skills Training

G-Cloud 13 has some developments on this front. Organizations that specialize in digital skills training cannot win contracts directly through G-Cloud, but the latest iteration allows them to engage digital training partners through the framework. For example, we hired a partner who specializes in digital skills training.

With both the public and private sectors facing a digital skills gap, training is the most promising avenue. Digital transformation is not possible without employees who know how to implement and update new systems. With the right training available, governments should be able to overcome the technical skills recruitment crisis that is impeding progress and innovation in the public sector. Potential-based hiring opens up a much broader pool of potential candidates than hiring based solely on existing skills.

There is real hope that if public sector skills training can grow in tandem with digital transformation, we can close the innovation gap between private and public sector innovation in the UK. The only way to move forward towards the goal of becoming and maintaining a global technology superpower in both the UK private and public sectors is to focus and prioritize investments in digital transformation and technical skills education. It’s about ranking.

