8 restaurant tech trends you can’t ignore in 2023





Jenifer Kern highlights eight trends restaurateurs need to adopt in a rapidly advancing digital world where efficiency is no longer an easy equation.

The restaurant industry as a whole is moving toward a more progressive understanding of what it means to operate efficiently, according to Qu’s 4th annual State of Digital in its fast casual and QSR segments . This shift in perspective has the power to elevate individual franchises and open the door to industry-wide progress. After researching more than 85 brands representing more than 30,000 locations, the report reveals that rising tides levitate all ships and we are all fighting the same storms at sea.

The full report, which you can read here, highlighted eight trends restaurant owners must embrace in the rapidly advancing digital world.

1. The surge in digital sales has leveled off and settled into a more predictable pattern. Brands can now forecast more conservative digital growth estimates and a more consistent one of nearly one-third of sales coming from all digital/off-prem channels in 2023.

QSR has seen more digital growth than fast casual. This is because quick service consumers and brands have been slow to adopt the product in off-premises channels. The channel mix is ​​more complex than ever and off-premises guest satisfaction scores are declining.

2. The off-premises guest experience will not improve until kitchen fulfillment improves order accuracy. Kitchen fulfillment is the area with the most inaccuracies.

Many brands see a 15% drop in guest satisfaction with digital orders. The main reason is order accuracy and timing. Fast casual and QSR need a more integrated fulfillment solution across KDS and all ordering channels. Order flows, throttling, and operating models are different for delta channels. How to get the most out of your team members and fulfill orders – we’re trying to solve all of these! Brands are focused on what they can control (organic traffic, guest communication, to maintain share recovery strategy)

3. More and more brands are investing in native cloud POS, but they must use a foundational architecture that is data-first and easy to integrate.

25% chose cloud POS as their top priority for 2023, followed by underlying platform/architecture and loyalty. Kiosks and CDPs dropped significantly in prioritization, with CDPs and data lakes at the bottom of the list with low priority.

4. System integration and streamlined ordering/menus are again top priorities, with 50% of brands planning to update all ordering channels to a unified commerce platform within the next two years.

System integration and streamlined ordering/menus and data are a top priority and close to within reach.

5. Online ordering no longer ranks among the top three investment categories for the first time in four years. This demonstrates a focus on integration and platforms rather than point solutions.

Brands have explored technology/system integration for the past few years, and are now closer to achieving it with the use of more sophisticated platforms and APIs. point solutions require more resources and integration (time and money) and complexity). Efficiency is a key factor.

6. The Big 3 functional areas (IT, Operations, Marketing) need to be more aligned on prioritizing systems within the enterprise tech stack to build the scalable restaurants of the future.

The different priorities chosen by each functional area indicate a degree of inconsistency in building a centralized technology stack that collects data and can be easily extended. Need for an updated reporting structure > IT is no longer part of the PM team and support, but the CTO/CDO needs to lead and understand the business + work with C-suite.

7. Brands are aligned with the innovation they are pursuing, with AI and ML leading by a wide margin (70%), followed by robotics and voice (top innovation priorities).

We take AI and ML seriously because brands need to use data to make decisions (data is the new oil). Facial Recognition, Crypto/Bitcoin, and Metaverse ranked lower. There are so many restaurant brands you can work on at once.

8. Technology providers should be more transparent, trustworthy, and focused on customer service.

Both QSR and FC ranked transparency in the top three.

Jen Kern is the CMO of Qu, a responsible restaurant tech company. Qu evolves her disparate POS solutions of the past to provide a unified commerce platform for the future. Kern has been a writer, blogger, foodie, and passionate marketing her mom for over 20 years, specializing in heartfelt leadership for businesses and her digital transformation. She lives in West Virginia with her husband and her shepherd beagle mix.

