[Exclusive] Google Pixel 8 Pro First Look: Could be on display at Google I/O 2023 in May





Google has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, I/O 2023, on May 10th. At the event, Google will unveil the latest of his Pixel series, including his Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. smartphone. Similar to last year’s event where the Pixel 7 series was teased, Google could show a sneak peek of the Pixel 8 series.

According to a December report, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are codenamed “shiba” and “husky” respectively, and are expected to launch in late 2023. In addition to any hardware upgrades the Pixel 8 series may receive, we have exclusive information on the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, courtesy of our partner @onleaks.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 360 View Google Pixel 8 Pro First Look – Design

Smartprix has partnered with OnLeaks for an exclusive premiere of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The image shows a redesigned body with rounded corners away from the boxy shape of its predecessor. In addition, the camera module also sees significant changes, with all three lenses integrated into his single oval area. There is a new sensor under the flash, but its specific function remains unknown. It could be a macro sensor, a depth sensor, or an entirely new sensor technology.

Click here for high resolution image

The Pixel 8 Pro phone has a roughly 6.52-inch display, a punch-hole selfie camera in the middle, and a flat panel instead of a curved one. The body size is 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm, and the thickness is about 12mm including the camera bump. The display has been resized to have rounded corners and a slightly smaller overall size.

The USB Type-C port and speaker are on the bottom edge, leaving the top edge open. The power button and volume rocker are on the far right, and the Google logo is on the back. Finally, the SIM tray is on the far left.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Everything we know so far

Once again, the new Pixel series is powered by the new Google Tensor chipset and features premium specs across the board. The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will be powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which is rumored to be based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor utilizing Samsung’s 3nm node technology.The current Google Tensor G2 chipset. Since the is built on 5nm technology, the implementation of the Tensor G3 chipset is likely to boost both performance and efficiency.

Google is also expected to step up its camera game with new camera hardware. Google’s 2023 flagship Pixel smartphone is expected to include support for staggered HDR technology. This revolutionary feature allows you to capture multiple exposures simultaneously utilizing the same pixels. As a result, you can achieve the same visual effect as traditional HDR without the increased shooting time or the risk of blurry images due to motion-induced frame slippage. More updates are coming as I/O 2023 approaches. Please pay attention to this space.

