Seed Producer Harmoniz on the Importance of Innovation at Every Stage of the Supply Chain





Researchers are now accelerating gene discovery for crop breeding in pursuit of more resilient food systems. But Harmoniz, an Israeli global greenhouse seed developer, has combined traditional breeding methods with advanced molecular marking technology to make tomatoes faster, more efficient and, most importantly, pleasing to eat. is to

Ofer Ben Zvi, CEO of Harmoniz, said:

The company is the result of a full merger between seed breeding company Tomato Tech, a seed breeding company, and Nilit Seeds, a developer of hybrid vegetable seeds.

The rebranded company will leverage the company’s molecular biology and breeding techniques to create tomatoes that people love to consume and farmers love to grow, said Harmoniz’s CEO. Ofer Ben Zvi explained. The company is focused on creating innovative, delicious and virus-resistant tomatoes using the latest agricultural innovations, he told his FoodNavigator.Tomato cultivar development has evolved over the years. , he explains Zvi. Breeders around the world tend to see improving producer profitability as their goal. As a result, breeding efforts are focused on increasing yields, developing resistance to pathogens, and improving adaptation to different growing conditions.

But Harmoniz said he believes breeders should be concerned with profitability at every stage of the tomato supply chain. They need to work to enhance product qualities such as flavor, nutritional value, freshness and appeal. We also need to address the issue of transporting tomatoes from the farm to the consumer. But in today’s market, few players see such issues as a priority, he complained. Beyond yield, pathogen resistance and maturity, there are challenges to solve. For example, the expiration date. We are working hard to address all these agro-breeding challenges without ignoring post-harvest challenges.

Harmoniz’s breeding team uses conventional breeding techniques to create new varieties and does not rely on GMOs, gene editing, or CRISPR processes. Instead, we use DNA markers for specific traits and fingerprint markers for phylogenetic selection, resulting in a faster, more accurate breeding process and faster time to market.

Traditional breeding programs rely on population building and an iterative annual selection process, continues Zvi. Once the product profile is defined, the breeding program is planned accordingly. Combining traditional breeding methods with advanced molecular marking techniques can make this process faster and more efficient.

As part of our commitment, we are developing tools and techniques to improve the freshness and flavor of tomatoes. First, use the taste panel to identify great products. We try to focus on what makes excellent tomatoes in the German and Dutch markets. We then return to the breeding process, using DNA markers and other techniques to determine how flavors are related to specific genes.

This approach also aims to solve a problem often overlooked by scientists seeking to accelerate precision breeding techniques. People don’t eat enough vegetables, he declares Zvi, and Zvi expects the company’s solution to significantly increase fresh food consumption, especially in Northern Europe and North America. We strive to improve the eating experience of our products. We want people to enjoy eating tomatoes because we believe a better eating experience will benefit the industry as a whole. It improves people’s diets and benefits everyone. On the other hand, if you offer a tasteless and ugly product, consumers will choose something else.

“Most people prefer taste over health benefits. We want to bring back a world where people can enjoy vegetables. We want to develop agricultural commodities that love to grow.We need to work on both ends.One is not enough.If we focus only on the consumer, producers can’t afford it. Focusing solely on the producer often leaves the look and feel of the product unappealing. So we are concerned with both ends of the chain. sustainable ecosystem.

Expansion to pepper and cucumber seed development

The company now has relationships with major European retailers and is looking to extend its expertise into pepper and cucumber seed development.

After all, we produce food, and food has to taste good, the CEO stressed. I want you to come again in search of convenient, healthy, delicious and attractive food. Any vegetable product should be a product that people can enjoy. Our team is focused on improving peppers and cucumbers that are easy to grow and fun to eat, as mentioned above.

We produce food in nature, not in factories. We believe food should be delicious, appealing to consumers and beneficial across the value chain. This is important for producers, retailers and consumers alike. While delivering delicious food, we aim to benefit all stakeholders. Food should be attractive and flavorful enough for us to purchase again. “

