Google Adds ChatGPT AI Competitor To Docs, Gmail, API And More The Register





Google has promised to provide API-level access to its large-scale language model PaLM. This allows developers to incorporate it into their apps and workflows, making text output technologies like ChatGPT available in World Plus Dog.

The web giant also threatens to incorporate the model’s content generation capabilities into Google Docs, Gmail, and more.

The generative AI hype has set the tech industry on fire. While investors are pouring money into startups, big tech companies are scrambling to roll out products and services that leverage these models. For them to be successful and considered cutting edge, everyone has to be seen in the game.

Microsoft launched a fierce race against Google when it decided to revamp Bing to incorporate a web-based, OpenAI-powered chatbot that responds to search queries.

On Tuesday, Google announced its PaLM API, opening up a large language model of text generation to developers to power their applications with auto-generated machine-generated writing and more. Like other APIs from OpenAI, Cohere, and AI21 Labs, it can summarize and classify text, act as a support chat bot to interact with people on behalf of your organization, and more.

Sometimes the AI ​​does the wrong thing, sometimes it delights the user with something quirky, and often needs guidance.

Johanna Voolich Wright, Head of Product, Google Workspace, said:

“AI can do the wrong thing, it can please you with its quirkiness, and in many cases AI needs guidance.”

The PaLM API also comes with MakerSuite, a tool that allows developers to experiment with models by experimenting with different prompts and fine-tuning the model’s output. However, only a few of these software services are available, and at this point Google is slowly rolling them out.

The internet giant promises that ordinary users will look forward to eventually being able to automatically generate email drafts and replies and summarize text. You can now add custom images, audio, and videos to your slides, and your spreadsheets will have better autocomplete functionality. New backgrounds and note generation capabilities will also be added to Meet.

Google has been at the forefront of AI research, but has been criticized for being slow to commercialize models commonly used by developers and netizens. Meanwhile, Microsoft is rushing to integrate the next level of machine learning code into its products with technology from OpenAI. For example, the much-talked-about ChatGPT to Azure, or Bing’s chatbot doesn’t always work. Either it’s intended, or the details are woefully wrong.

Microsoft is steadily rolling out AI-powered features to its Office 365 products, and this week at its “The Future of Work with AI” event on March 16, we’ll be showing off our workspace messaging software Teams, Word, and email Outlook. We are planning to announce more features. “

Also today, OpenAI is teasing GPT-4 and Anthropic is said to be preparing a rival called Claude. The overhauled Bing search engine is said to use a customized GPT-4.

While millions of people now have access to the OpenAI-flavoured Bing, Microsoft continues to tinker with the model, adjusting restrictions and guardrails on how users can interact with chatbots.

Google’s upcoming rival, the Bard model, is yet to be unveiled. Once Microsoft makes AI writing tools for Word and Outlook generally available sooner or later, Google will fall behind again. You might blame Google for being overly cautious, or take comfort in the fact that this powerful, unpredictable, and sometimes dubious technology is slowing you down.

