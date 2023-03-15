Aging boom drives innovation for and by seniors Colorado Hometown Weekly





Richard Wade, 72, holds an iWatch, iPhone, and Mac computer in Valencia, Calif., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Wade says he’s kept up with his day-to-day activities without his watch, phone, and computer. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

To fix his home computer, Richard Wade looks at his phone, clicks on Google and YouTube, and watches instructional videos of people he describes as being more fluent in the Digitalian language than he is.

For other technical questions, Wade calls the company hotline. He says you get useful answers far more often than you might think.

I really want to commend the people on the phone, Wade said. And since I don’t speak tech, I haven’t been able to get it. they are patient.

In fact, I suspect the tech industry is listening to people like me.

it’s good.

Wade, a retired psychotherapist in Santa Clarita, California, is 72 years old. A new survey from AARP shows that his love of some sort of computer device containing his code is not uncommon for a person of his age. In recent years, especially since the pandemic began, older Americans have been the tech industry’s fastest-growing customer bloc, devouring devices like smartwatches and self-driving vacuum cleaners, as well as Instagram and Tick Tock.

But in a rapidly changing world of aging and technology, what happened in the last five years pales in comparison to the next.

Experts say a wave of older consumers is coming, displacing young people as the tech industry’s core customers. This shift will lead to new products and marketing his message, and may even turn the part of the business world that has hitherto been hostile to aging.

But when that happens, it could lead to a similar transformation on the customer side. New categories of current and future products aim squarely at rewriting the rules for seniors, and everything from self-driving cars to airbag-equipped clothing (to prevent fall injuries) will soon age. can be a game changer with

In short, two worlds where old humans and new technology don’t often come together are about to become codependent.

Wade said he couldn’t imagine what would happen next. But I can say I’m excited about it.

it’s already a reality

Few predictions are as confidently or supported by so many scientists, investors and educators as the idea that the elderly and tech will soon become best friends.

That’s 100% happening, says Daniel Kaplan, senior associate at Generator Ventures, a San Mateo, Calif.-based group that invests in companies developing health-related technology for the elderly.

It’s already a reality, said Maria Henke, senior associate dean at the University of Southern California’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. She Henke is designing the curriculum for the School Aging and Technology course, a series of classes that started last fall.

According to Henke, many of the students are mid-career hires working in technology. They have a degree in gerontology.

It’s a future based on demographics, sometimes called an aging boom.

Simply put, like the population of virtually all developed countries, the American population is aging very rapidly. Seniors have been one of the consistently growing segments of the American population for most of this century, and their growth is now in higher gear. Census data predicts that by 2032, there will be more people in America over the age of 65 than there are people under the age of 18. By the late 2040s, nearly 1 in 4 of her Americans will (currently) be of retirement age or older. And by 2050, people over the age of 50 will make up more than 40% of her population in the Americas, or more than 160 million of her.

Moreover, the youth world is shrinking as a result of the aging boom. Americans aren’t having as many children as a generation ago, and this trend is expected to continue. And future immigration – the factor that has so far dampened the aging boom and halted actual population decline – is a political wildcard.

As a result of all this, a rapidly approaching elderly population will change nearly every aspect of American life, from healthcare and housing to jobs, taxes, and what Hollywood considers beautiful. increase.

Also, our wallets change.

A 2020 study by AARP found that what many now refer to as the longevity economy, in this case defined as all spending by and related to people over the age of 50, is that the aging boom It turns out to be accompanied by a spending boom. Today, the economy over 50 he is over $8.3 trillion. It is expected to triple to about $26 trillion by 2050.

And part of it, called Age Tech, could grow even faster.

in game

Broadly speaking, experts say age-tech is a world of code-oriented products designed for, and preferably by, the elderly.

Henke said that if it helps prevent the aging world from shrinking, it’s probably agetech.

But for now, the specific definition is loose. In a way, Ben Franklin’s glasses were an early version of Agetech. And by all accounts, many of the newer computer-oriented devices, such as voice-activated biosensors that track voice patterns to alert doctors and other caregivers of early signs of depression and dementia, are becoming increasingly popular as we age. Also tech.

Others are proposing self-driving cars for all consumers, devices and services aimed at the age-changed divisions of Uber and Lyft. Even Airbnb can qualify as Age Her Tech as long as it caters to the needs of seniors and is directly or indirectly digital.

For now, much of the current crop of age-specific technology is aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes as long as possible rather than in nursing homes.

Sensors, tracking devices, smart speakers. All connect to the internet and can transmit important data to caregivers and others to help users grow older on the fly. already saves about $300 billion annually by keeping people out of care homes.

Wade, a longtime fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association in Southern California, said he uses AirTags to locate his wife.

That’s the easy solution. But I’m in trouble without this.

Generator Ventures Kaplan said his company sees this end-of-the-era tech market as a smart business, as many of the devices are sold to healthcare providers and covered by insurance. He also says these devices are providing tangible help to many people.

It’s what’s really happening in the market, Kaplan said. There are many stories about different things in the future. But for now, this is probably the most realistic sector.

Several other technology products have been resold or rewired to reach seniors. Phone apps that help users know when to take their medication, clothes and watches that track things like heart rate and blood sugar, and food delivery services. Both are aimed at at least slightly older customers.

Another world of tech artificial intelligence is still pervasive and useful versions are either too expensive or not yet ready for the mass market. viewed as having the potential to become popular among That’s when people who have reached retirement age are old enough to use the internet, video games, and other technologies for the rest of their lives.

Kaplan and others said the market will open up when people in their 40s and 50s now reach retirement age. said it would be the key to

With more elderly people, the same economic inequalities as today will continue, he said. it doesn’t go away.

Some say artificial intelligence could lead to many products targeted at specific segments of older adults with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The number is expected to reach nearly 13 million by 2050.

Artificial intelligence is a category with a lot of potential to replace sensory loss of sight and hearing for people with dementia, says Karen Wong, who teaches aging and technology at the Aging Research Program in Fullerton, California. says.

For now, some segments of the agetech market feel repurposed. This includes items that were once marketed as toys but are now marketed as sedative devices for people battling severe dementia.

These cats respond to petting, cuddling and movement just like the real cats you know and love, but they don’t require any special care or feeding.

So I read the ad copy for the Joy for All series of animatronic cats that Hasbro sells for around $125.

This personally enriching experience can bring joy and comfort to your aging loved ones without worrying about veterinary bills.

Wong said the cat would bring comfort to people.

not me

At the very least, new connections between seniors and techs to tackle long-standing problems in tech-oriented marketing.

For decades, advertising for technology products has suggested that young people are the stand-in for innovation, creativity, and intelligence. It usually means the opposite.

That particular concept may not be buyable in a world dominated by people over the age of 60.

No, I don’t feel like I’m the kind of person to talk about when it comes to technology advertising.

I felt spoken to.

But the former opera singer (soprano) and former vice-chancellor of Laverne University shakes off the issue. She believes the realities of the market will force computer makers and other companies to adopt the mindset that age doesn’t matter.

Their message changes as technology and its customers change. it will just happen.

Instead, Solano Garcia says he’s worried about something bigger than the technical message.

Humanity, I think.

Over the past two years, Solano Garcia has used Zoom and the internet to form a self-help group for people like herself diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. The best technology, she said, is a tool that helps us stay connected to other people.

I have real friendships, she said, people with whom I have deep connections that I only knew online and on Zoom.

In the future, she hopes that products for seniors will continue to be tools that help people connect with each other rather than replace others.

I have some comfort with technology, but not much. And anything too artificial would be really scary, she said.

I’m old school, I love being in front of people, I love being with people, she added. increase.

