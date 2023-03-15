Use the Hugging Face machine learning model on Azure





Microsoft’s recent Azure Open Source Day showcased new reference applications built using cloud-native tools and services, with a focus on Microsoft’s own open source tools. This app was developed as a service to help owners reunite their lost pets. Use machine learning to quickly compare missing animal photos with images from animal shelters, rescues, and community sites. From infrastructure as code tools to application frameworks and various tools that add functionality to your code, open source tools are a great example of how complex sites and services can be built.

At the heart of the application is open-source machine learning, part of a library of thousands of models and data sets developed by the Hugging Face community, built on top of a wide selection of tools and services. Model. The size of the community is a good reason to use the Hugging Faces model. Import models for inference with your own code, run them on your own servers, or access them through cloud APIs.

Why use a hug face

Another reason to consider using Hugging Face in Azure is the ability to apply AI to a variety of business problems. Microsoft’s own Cognitive Services API covers many common AI scenarios with well-defined APIs, but there’s one question about what machine learning services make sense for enterprises. This is the company’s own opinion. It’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades, designed for a general purpose rather than a specific task. Adding the right tweaks to your API can be a lot of work if your code needs to support edge cases.

Yes, you have the option to build your own specific model using Azure’s Machine Learning Studio and design and train the model from scratch using tools like PyTorch and TensorFlow. However, building and training models requires advanced expertise in data science and machine learning. There are other problems with a ground-up approach to machine learning. Azure has a growing number of virtual machine options for machine learning training, but the process has significant computing requirements, especially if you’re building large models that require a lot of data. , is expensive to run. It’s not all open AI and we didn’t have the budget to build a cloud-hosted supercomputer for training.

With over 40,000 models built on the Transformer model framework, Hugging Face avoids customization issues by using models built and trained by the community in more scenarios than Microsoft alone helps. Not limited to text. Embracing Face Transformers are trained to manipulate natural language, speech and computer vision. Hugging Face describes these functions as tasks. For example, there are over 2,000 different models for image classification and about 18,000 for text classification.

azure hugging face

Microsoft recently launched support for the Hugging Face model in Azure. Using models imported from Hugging Face Hub and its Pipeline API, we provide a set of endpoints that you can use in your code. The model has been built and tested by the Hugging Face community, meaning the endpoint approach is ready for inference.

Models are available for free. You pay only for the Azure compute resources to run your inference tasks. This is especially important when dealing with large amounts of data, and the price should be compared to Azure’s own Cognitive Services.

Build your code endpoint

Creating endpoints is easy. In the Azure Marketplace, select Hugging Face Azure ML to add the service to your account. Add the endpoint to your resource group, choose a region, and give it a name. You can now select a model from the Hugging Face Hub and select the model ID and associated task. Next, select an Azure compute instance and VNet for your service to keep it secure. That’s enough to create the endpoint and generate the URL and key needed to use it.

Conveniently, the service supports endpoints that autoscale as needed based on requests per minute. By default, you are limited to one instance, but you can set the minimum and maximum number of instances using the sliders on the configuration screen. Scaling is driven by the 5-minute average number of requests, with the goal of smoothing out demand spikes that can cause unnecessary costs.

Documentation for Azure integration is scarce at the moment, but you can get a feel for it by looking at the documentation for the Hugging Faces AWS endpoint. The endpoint API builds on the existing inference API and lets you decide how to structure your payload.

This service provides a convenient playground URL for testing your inference model. It includes sample code in Python and JavaScript, and an option to use curl from the command line. Data is sent as JSON and responses are delivered in a similar fashion. You can use standard libraries to assemble and process JSON and embed REST calls to APIs in your code. If you’re using Python, you can grab the sample code, copy it into your Jupyter notebook, share your tests with your colleagues, and work together to build a more complete application.

Customize the hugging face model with Azure Machine Learning

You can now use the Hugging Faces foundation model in Azure Machine Learning using the same tools you use to build and train your own models. While this feature is currently in preview, it’s a convenient way to work with Hugging Face models using familiar tools and technologies, using Azure Machine Learning to fine-tune and deploy your models into your applications. You can search for models using the ready-to-run Azure Machine Learning registry.

This is an easy way to add pre-trained model endpoints to your code. You also have the option to use Azure storage for both training and test data, use Azure Machine Learning pipelines to manage the process, and fine-tune the model with your own data. Treating the Hugging Face model as its own foundation makes a lot of sense. They have been proven in a variety of cases that may not be appropriate for you. Models trained to recognize defects in metalwork have some of the capabilities necessary to handle glass and plastic. additional training reduces the risk of error.

The open source machine learning community is growing, and it’s important that companies like Microsoft embrace it. They may have the experience and skills, but they don’t have the scale or expertise of the wider community. you can get a choice. It’s a win for everyone.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoworld.com/article/3690828/using-hugging-face-machine-learning-models-in-azure.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related