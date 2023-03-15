Firefly Wins Second NASA CLPS Mission





Washington NASA has selected Firefly Aerospace to land payloads on the far side of the Moon and put European satellites into lunar orbit.

On March 14, NASA, through its Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS) program, will invest 112 million in Texas-based Firefly Aerospace for a 2026 mission to the Moon using the company’s Blue Ghost lander. announced that it had given a dollar task order.

Unlike previous CLPS missions that focused solely on delivering payloads to the moon’s surface, the Blue Ghost 2 mission will put the satellite into lunar orbit. This mission delivers Luna her Pathfinder spacecraft, manufactured by Sally Satellite Technologies for the European Space Agency. This spacecraft will act as a communications relay for other spacecraft on or around the moon.

ESA and NASA have announced that they will collaborate on Lunar Pathfinder in June 2022. NASA will use CLPS to provide the launch of the Lunar Pathfinder so that the spacecraft can be used for communications.

The Blue Ghost lander will then deliver the Lunar Electromagnetic Experiment Night (LuSEE-Night) payload, developed by a partnership that includes NASA, the University of California, Berkeley, and the Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, to the far side of the moon. LUSEE-Night will make radio astronomical observations of the early Universe by taking advantage of the radio-quiet conditions on the far side of the Moon.

The lander will also carry a new communications terminal for NASA to support LUSEE-Night and commission Lunar Pathfinder. Firefly said in a statement that the spacecraft could carry other payloads for additional government and commercial customers.

This award is the second time Firefly has won through CLPS. Her first CLPS mission, awarded in 2021, is scheduled to launch in 2024 and land in the endangered region of the ocean on the near side of the Moon. It carries 10 of her NASA payloads and 2 of her commercial payloads.

Firefly said the Blue Ghost 2 mission will use both a transport stage and a lander that can send the Lunar Pathfinder into orbit and land it on the moon. The system could also be used for other applications, from interplanetary missions to sample his return to the moon.

Firefly CEO Bill Weber said the mission will debut Firefly’s unique two-stage Blue Ghost spacecraft, offering multiple deployment options for NASA and other customers, as well as the ongoing lunar mission. He said they would jointly build infrastructure for operations and planetary exploration. .

Firefly is the ninth overall winner of the CLPS program, spanning five companies. Intuitive Machines has won three of his CLPS task orders and its first mission, his IM-1, is scheduled to begin later this year. Astrobotic has two of her acquisitions, including her Peregrine lander, scheduled to launch on her first Vulcan Centaur rocket in May, and her 2024 mission to deliver NASA’s VIPER lunar rover. Did.

Draper has been awarded the task order for the first Farside CLPS mission to commence in 2025. His ninth task order was awarded to his Masten Space Systems in 2020, but its status remains unknown after Masten filed for bankruptcy last year and most of its assets were acquired by Astrobotic. . .

NASA launched the CLPS program several years ago to enable low-cost access to the moon and enable lunar science and technology demonstration payloads. Agency officials stressed the CLPS’s shoot-to-goal philosophy, hoping that not all missions would be successful.

It took longer than expected to start the first mission to attempt a shot on goal. His first CLPS award in 2019 predicted launches by Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines in 2021.

During a panel discussion at the Goddard Memorial Symposium in March, Joel Kearns, Deputy Exploration Director for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, asked us to understand what really made it work and how it might change future plans. I have considered it from the perspective of 8.

Scientists planning to fly payloads on CLPS missions remain optimistic about the prospect of opening the moon to enhance exploration. Rachel Klima, director of the Lunar Innovation Consortium at the Institute for Applied Physics, said the CLPS program opens the door for lunar science across the lunar surface.

She said NASA’s Artemis program is focused on establishing a base camp in the lunar south pole region, but CLPS missions will be able to visit the rest of the lunar surface. It advances great science. It fosters competition among various providers, hopefully building this new economy and driving technological development and innovation that can also be used on Earth.

