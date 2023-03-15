Google is rolling out even more AI capabilities for our enterprise cloud customers.Data center knowledge





(Bloomberg) — Google has announced a number of new artificial intelligence-powered features for customers in its cloud computing business. The tech giant is battling rivals such as Microsoft Corp. and his startup OpenAI for control in the burgeoning space.

As Silicon Valley buzzes about so-called generative AI software that can create images, text and videos based on user prompts, here’s a glimpse of what Google Cloud is doing to keep up with the competition. I was. In a demonstration, the company will show how customers in the cloud can use his AI tools to create presentations and sales his training documents, take notes during meetings, and draft emails to colleagues. I was. The company has also made some of the underlying AI models available to developers so that they can build their own applications using his Google technology.

Related: Experimenting with AI for Cloud Management

Alphabet Inc.’s Google also announced on Tuesday that it has signed a string of AI startups as customers for its cloud services, including midjourney, which offers an image generation system, and AI21, which specializes in a technology known as large-scale language models. Google is offering his AI-focused young company $250,000 to use the cloud, which provides computing power and storage for his first year for free.

In an interview, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, believes it’s important to have a broad and vibrant partner ecosystem for AI.

RELATED: Artificial Intelligence Is Booming, So Is Its Carbon Footprint

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai declared Google an AI-first company a few years ago, but since OpenAI released a viral chatbot called ChatGPT in late November, the tech giant has made a name for itself in the industry. Struggling to reassert leadership. As part of an internal red light mandate, senior management has told employees that all the most important products with more than a billion users must incorporate generative AI within months, Bloomberg reports. I was. Google Cloud continues to lag behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft in the market, but Google Cloud is seen as one of the best bets for growth.

Google revealed the new cloud tool to a pool of trusted testers this week, but said it had not yet decided on pricing. At the press conference, Kurian said he will also offer the program to consumers who use the Google One subscription service, which offers online storage, but did not provide further details.

Cloud computing companies are dangling AI startups with perks and services to attract them to their platforms. Training AI models and running related services requires a large number of chips and strong computing power, making AI startups attractive customers.

As Microsoft deepens its relationship with OpenAI, OpenAI’s technology is built into the software giant’s Bing search engine. Google Cloud is pitching itself to other startups as a more neutral computing platform. In addition to Google’s own technology, AI models from young companies such as Anthropic and Cohere will also be available through Google Cloud.

To attract startups, Google also provides built-in systems for business tasks such as billing, and access to Google’s sales team to help companies sell their programs, allowing startups to focus on product development. increase. They have immediate access to a sales organization, but building a sales organization at Google is no small feat, Kurian said.

One startup that has signed on to Google Cloud is Osmo. Osmo is working on how to make computers understand smells to aid in tasks like disease detection and safety. Osmo was spun out of Google Brain, but the company’s CEO decided to give Google access to the Big Query data warehouse service and his Bigtable database that helps track the chemicals Osmo works with. Earlier, he said he considered other cloud providers.

What we do almost every hour is looking for new interesting chemicals to synthesize, new ingredients to acquire, said Alex Wiltschko, CEO of Osmo.

Google previously signed on to Cohere, which is working on language models for large enterprises and startups, and Anthropic, a research institute founded by former OpenAI leaders that Google invested in last month.

Among new features for enterprise clients, Google introduced the Generative AI App Builder. It says it will help businesses build applications like chatbots and digital assistants in minutes or hours. With a product called Vision AI Generation, the company has demonstrated how its technology can generate sophisticated marketing images from text descriptions, similar to OpenAI’s popular text-to-image product Dall-E.

To alleviate data privacy concerns, Kurian said during the demonstration that Google will provide end-to-end sovereignty over customer data in the cloud. Companies using Google Cloud’s new AI suite will be able to encrypt their data, Kurian said. This enables companies to meet their customers’ compliance requirements, even in industries with strict regulatory oversight. Neither user input nor output generated by Custom AI is used to train Google’s underlying models, and if a company chooses to use it to fine-tune its own AI software, Google will keep the data private. The set is no longer accessible. .

Google also announced a number of AI-powered features for its Workspace productivity program. Generative AI is being used by Gmail, which will allow people to use the technology to compose and summarize emails, and Google Meet, a video conferencing platform that incorporates AI to identify key actions resulting from meetings and send follow-up emails. Introduced in major products such as

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company emphasizes caution when incorporating generative AI into its flagship search engine. Large Language Models AI systems that take in vast amounts of digital text and train software to generate their own text when prompted are known to provide inaccurate information. Misleading users asking for confidential information can have serious consequences.

However, in an enterprise context, risk can be more manageable. Customers who use Google’s tools to create drafts, such as copy, can work with AI systems to fine-tune the material until it’s just right, Kurian said. Businesses using Google Cloud technologies to serve their customers can choose from different levels of automation and opt for a more human interaction for sensitive topics such as finance.

Kurian said he provides these constructs because he recognizes some of the problems people have faced when using large language models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datacenterknowledge.com/google-alphabet/google-rolling-out-more-ai-features-enterprise-cloud-customers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related