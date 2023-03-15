OpenAI releases GPT-4, a multimodal AI it claims to be state-of-the-art





OpenAI has released GPT-4, a powerful new AI model that understands images and text. This is what the company calls “the latest milestone in its efforts to scale up deep learning.”

GPT-4 is now available to paid OpenAI users via ChatGPT Plus (with usage limits), and developers can sign up on the waiting list to access the API.

Pricing is $0.03 for 1,000 “prompt” tokens (approximately 750 words) and $0.06 for 1,000 “done” tokens (approximately 750 words). Tokens represent raw text. For example, the word “fantastic” is split into the tokens “fan”, “tas”, and “tic”. Prompt tokens are part of words entered into GPT-4 and completion tokens are content generated by GPT-4.

After all, GPT-4 was hiding in plain sight. Microsoft today confirmed that Bing Chat, the chatbot technology it co-developed with OpenAI, is running on his GPT-4.

Other early adopters include Stripe, which uses GPT-4 to scan business websites and provide an overview to customer support staff. Duolingo has incorporated GPT-4 into its new language learning subscription tiers. Morgan Stanley is creating his GPT-4 powered system that takes information from company documents and provides it to financial analysts. Also, Khan Academy is leveraging his GPT-4 to build an automated tutor of sorts.

GPT-4 can generate text and accept image and text input. It is an improvement over its text-only predecessor, GPT-3.5, and performs “human-level” on various professional and academic benchmarks. For example, GPT-4 passes the mock bar exam and scores in the top 10% of candidates. In contrast, GPT-3.5 scored around the bottom 10%.

According to the company, OpenAI spent six months “iteratively tuning” GPT-4 using its internal adversarial testing program and lessons from ChatGPT, resulting in factuality, maneuverability, and and a “best-ever result” in terms of refusing to go outside the guardrail. Like his previous GPT model, GPT-4 was trained using public data, such as public web pages, and data licensed by OpenAI.

OpenAI worked with Microsoft to develop a “supercomputer” from scratch in the Azure cloud used to train GPT-4.

“In casual conversation, the difference between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle,” OpenAI wrote in the blog post announcing GPT-4. “Once task complexity reaches a sufficient threshold, a difference emerges. GPT-4 is more reliable and creative than GPT-3.5, and can handle far more nuanced instructions.”

Arguably, one of the more interesting aspects of GPT-4 is that it can understand images as well as text. GPT-4 can caption and interpret relatively complex images, such as identifying a lightning cable adapter in a picture of a plugged-in iPhone.

Image understanding capabilities are not yet available to all OpenAI customers. OpenAI is testing with a single partner, Be My Eyes, first. Powered by GPT-4, Be My Eyes’ new Virtual Volunteer feature can answer questions about submitted images. The company explains how it works in a blog post.

“For example, if a user sends a picture of the inside of a refrigerator, the virtual volunteer can not only identify exactly what is in the refrigerator, but also speculate and analyze what can be cooked with those ingredients. , this tool provides a number of recipes for those ingredients and can even send you a step-by-step guide on how to make them.”

A more significant improvement of GPT-4 is potentially the aforementioned maneuverability tool. With GPT-4, OpenAI introduces a new API feature, “system” messages. This allows developers to write specific instructions to prescribe styles and tasks. System messages, which will also be coming to ChatGPT in the future, are essentially instructions that set the tone and establish boundaries for the AI’s next interaction.

For example, a system message might look like this: I never give my students answers, but always ask the right questions so they learn to think for themselves. Questions should always be tailored to the student’s interests and knowledge, and the problem should be broken down into simpler parts until the level is appropriate for the student. “

However, even with system messages and other upgrades, OpenAI admits that GPT-4 is far from perfect. It still “hallucinates” the facts, sometimes very confidently and erroneously reasoning. In his one example cited by OpenAI, GPT-4 described Elvis Presley as “the actor’s son”, a clear failure.

“GPT-4 generally lacked knowledge of events that occurred after the bulk of the data was cut off (September 2021) and did not learn from that experience,” OpenAI wrote. “It is very gullible to make simple reasoning errors that seem unmatched in so many areas of competence, or to accept blatantly false statements from users. Like humans, they can fail at difficult problems, such as introducing vulnerabilities.”

However, OpenAI notes that improvements have been made in certain areas. For example, GPT-4 is less likely to reject requests on how to synthesize dangerous chemicals. According to the company, GPT-4 is 82% less likely overall to respond to requests for “unauthorized” content compared to GPT-3.5, and is not recommended for medical advice or self-harm, per OpenAI’s policy. Respond to sensitive requests, such as related ones29. % more often.

There is obviously a lot to deploy with GPT-4. But OpenAI, for its part, is going full steam ahead – clearly proud of the expansion it’s made.

“We look forward to GPT-4 becoming a valuable tool to improve people’s lives by enhancing many applications,” OpenAI wrote. “There is still a lot of work to do, and we look forward to improving this model through the collective efforts of a community that builds on it, explores it, and contributes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/14/openai-releases-gpt-4-ai-that-it-claims-is-state-of-the-art/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related