The Smartphone of the Future: More Folds, Less Phones, More AI





Powerful smartphones face the math, at least from a sales perspective. During the 2022 holiday season, smartphone shipments are down over 18% year-over-year. In general, last year’s total annual shipments were his lowest since 2013. Research firm IDC said this was due to a significant drop in consumer demand, inflation and economic uncertainty.

Feeling these pressures only requires doubling your grocery bill, but macroeconomics aside, smartphones themselves are to blame (or credit) for our waning attention. Smartphones are actually great devices. That’s why they became addicted, and why in so many places around the world, most people have it. is not. Have you used a $300 or $400 phone recently? They’re pretty good. Phones are also easier to fix. Why buy a new battery when you can replace it with a better battery? The second-hand or refurbished market is also growing.

So what does the future hold for mobile phones themselves in an era of slowing sales? WIRED celebrates its 30th anniversary by asking more than six technologists, builders, designers, analysts and futurists , asked for their opinion on the next prospects for smartphones. Some focused on form factors. Others said sophisticated silicon could help distinguish between genuine media and fake or AI-generated facsimiles. Others predict that the actual phone will be stumped. Still, nearly everyone believes that smartphones can stay with us, literally and figuratively. The smartphone market may not be as booming as he was in the 2010s, but his pocket-powered computer is here to stay.

Below are five of their answers to the question. What will smartphones and smartphone usage look like in 10 years?

Tony Fadell, Principal, Build Collective: I’m not a fortune teller, so I don’t know exactly what will happen. But I know what’s going on on a technical level. I think we’ll see better and better displays. Brighter colors and better power management. Also, the pixel density is so high that it becomes a question of what else can be hidden under the display.

Foldables will become a niche. They are very expensive and will continue to be bulky due to the nature of the mechanical system. So I think they have specific locations and specific needs.

More specifically, I believe the connection between the visible pixels and the CPU and graphics cores is fully encrypted. So what is encrypted is device-to-server encryption. Encrypted in transit or at rest. In the future, things will be encrypted chip-to-chip and input-output. And this is because you want to know that something was real. Make sure it’s not a deepfake and has not been tampered with, photoshopped or filtered in any way.

