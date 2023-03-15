Sandvik Focuses on Promoting Recycling of Tungsten Carbide





Swedish-based equipment manufacturer Sandvik AB has introduced what it calls the mining and quarrying industry’s first “opt-out” carbide drill bit recycling program.

“This initiative aims to transform the use of materials that are expected to be exhausted within 40 to 100 years if consumption rates continue,” Sandvik said of the tungsten in drill bits. said. The mining, quarrying and construction drill bits manufactured by the company are made of cemented carbide containing carbon and tungsten alloyed with cobalt or nickel.

Sandvik describes tungsten as “a rare and finite material.” In addition to the resource aspect of the conversation that will drive increased recycling, the company said: It also reduces nitrous oxide emissions. “

The company has set a goal of collecting 90% of its used bits by 2025. According to Sandvik, used bits from other manufacturers can also be recycled within the scope of the new program.

“Our groundbreaking opt-out program will help our customers mine more sustainably, meeting Sandvik’s ambitious sustainability goal of halving CO2 emissions by 2030. It shows our commitment to do more,” said Jens Holmberg, president of the Rock Tools division at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “We are committed to embedding circularity across key elements of mining and are determined to usher the industry into a new era.”

Citing a 2020 World Bank report, Sandvik said demand for certain minerals is estimated to increase by 500% by 2050.

Historically, carbide recycling has faced some challenges, says Sandvik. “Collection of used products was limited, and carbide extraction was a cumbersome, inefficient and dangerous way of working,” the company said. “The zinc recycling process did not give the same quality carbide performance.”

Commenting on the early stages of the opt-out program, Holmberg said: We need to transform our industry faster than ever before. Our recycling program is he one of many new initiatives going forward for Sandvik’s Rock Tools division. “

To appeal to remote mining projects, Sandvik offers customers what it calls extraction support. That part of the program aims to “make it easier, faster and safer to recycle dull drill bits with a new patent-pending method that reduces emissions from transportation.” [by] 93 percent”

Sandvik also introduced a ‘Calmness of Recycling’ campaign aimed at ‘addressing the stress associated with recycling’. The company continues: “Now more people are dealing with anxiety, stress and mental health, often using his content online to relax and calm them down.”

The campaign started with a one-hour “relaxing” video. Sandvik says Carbide “encourages everyone to experience the calmness and happiness of recycling” while highlighting the benefits of his recycling. This movie can be seen on this web page.

Holmberg concludes:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cdrecycler.com/news/sandvik-drill-bit-recycling-mining-quarries-tungsten-cobalt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related