Why OpenAIs GPT-4 is more advanced than its predecessor

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced the release of GPT-4, the latest version of its AI language model and a leap from the technology powering its popular ChatGPT chatbot service. Here’s what you should know:

OpenAI announced the launch of GPT-4 on Tuesday.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Users who signed up for ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s $20/month subscription service, will have access to GPT-4 at launch, while free users of the popular chatbot will be able to access the GPT-4 generated by the older GPT-3.5 model. You will continue to receive responses.

OpenAI describes GPT-4 as being more reliable, more creative, and capable of handling far more subtle instructions compared to its predecessor.

One of the advantages of GPT-4 over GPT-3.5 is its ability to analyze images. In the OpenAI example, the language model is shown pictures of cooking ingredients, asked what the ingredients can do, and responds with multiple choices.

GPT-4 is a step up from its predecessor in terms of contextualizing and summarizing large text bodies, and can point out inaccuracies in human-written summaries.

GPT-4 scored in the 93rd percentile on the SAT reading and writing test and in the 99th percentile on the Unified Bar Examination, out of the 87th and 10th percentile results for GPT-3.5, and was the most standardized compared to its predecessor. Comfortably wins the test.

Although not perfect, GPT-4’s reasoning skills can also parse puzzles better and provide more accurate responses.

Things to watch out for

GPT-4’s flagship feature, the ability to analyze and respond to image input, is not available at launch due to potential abuse. The feature is on hold as the company tries to understand the potential risks associated with it, according to the Washington Post. OpenAI says it is working on safeguards to prevent its use for personal facial recognition and surveillance.

tangent

GPT-4 is not immune to problems that affect hallucinations in nearly all language learning models. This happens when the language model generates completely incorrect information without warning, sometimes in the middle of exact text. OpenAI acknowledges this, noting that GPT-4 is not yet fully reliable, and cautioning that precautions such as human review should be taken when using language models in high-risk contexts. .

news peg

Besides ChatGPT Plus, GPT-4 is integrated into many other products, including language learning app Duolingo, education platform Khan Academy, and payment processor Stripe. The most prominent user of GPT-4 is his Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which has been using a version of his GPT-4 customized for searching for several weeks. Duolingo has launched a new subscription tier called his Duolingo Max for $29.99/month and offers his GPT-4 powered tutors for English speaking users learning Spanish or French.

main background

Interest in AI-powered chatbots has grown since OpenAI made its ChatGPT service publicly available last November. But the technology went mainstream last month after Microsoft announced that it had partnered with OpenAI to integrate its chatbots into tech giant search engine Bing. Bing’s implementation of his OpenAIs technology using real-time search data suggests Microsoft’s AI-powered search engine could become the first serious threat to Google’s search dominance in years. The comments aroused excitement from the market. Since then, Google has rushed to launch Bard, his OpenAI and Microsoft chatbot counterpart, though no public release date has been announced yet. Chinese search giant Baidu is set to unveil its own AI chatbot, Ernie, on Thursday, but there are concerns that it may not be as impressive as OpenAI’s latest offering. Amidst the excitement, some experts said that AI language models and chatbots powered by them still have major flaws, allowing them to easily present inaccurate information as facts and be manipulated fraudulently. I warn you that there is.

References

