Apple unveils new AirPods Pro ad highlighting up to 2x active noise cancellation





Apple today shared a new ad for the 2nd generation AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. This one-minute video of him focuses on his second-generation AirPods Pro, which offer up to double the active noise cancellation of the original AirPods Pro.

Set it to the song “Where Is My Mind?” In this ad by Tkay Maidza, a woman wearing AirPods Pro walks through a busy city. Enable Active Noise Cancellation mode on your AirPods Pro to block out loud noises around you.

Priced at $249, the second-generation AirPods Pro offer improved audio quality, longer battery life, swipe-based volume control, an improved built-in skin detection sensor that more accurately turns audio playback on and off, It also features an updated charging case. Built-in speaker and U1 chip for Find My support. AirPods Pro cases now charge with the Apple Watch charger, in addition to Lightning and MagSafe.

Apple released the second generation AirPods Pro in September 2022.

popular stories

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Orders Headset Launch Even Though Designers Warn It’s Not Ready

According to the Financial Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook has pushed the launch of the first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company’s design team, to increase operational responsibility. sided with Mr. Jeff Williams. Apple Headset Concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the launch of the Mixed Reality headset seems to have caused quite a bit of controversy at Apple. The…

iPhone 15 Pro Launched This Year With These 11 New Features

The iPhone 15 lineup is about six months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about the device. The iPhone 15 Pro model in particular is expected to have a number of new features and changes, including a titanium frame. We have summarized the 11 features that are available: A17…

All-new Apple CarPlay with these 5 new features launching this year

At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay. It promises deeper integration with vehicle features such as A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. According to Apple, the first vehicles to support the next-generation CarPlay experience will be unveiled in the second half of 2023, with enthusiastic automakers such as Acura…

First real-world look at what Apple Mixed-Reality headset parts look like shown in leaked images

Images of what appear to be components of Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset were shared online today. Images are from Twitter users with protected accounts who have a track record of sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of his pictures show ribbon cables molded along the user’s eye and can be used to connect his display components to the board. …

Samsung’s ‘fake’ moonshot controversy puts computational photography in the spotlight

Samsung’s “Space Zoom” feature has been slammed amid complaints that images of the moon are artificially over-enhanced. Samsung introduced his 100x zoom feature in his Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, making it a mainstay of the company’s most recent flagship phones. Since its debut, Samsung has touted the device’s ability to take impressive photos of the moon. not like…

Reddit goes down due to ‘massive outage’

Reddit is currently down for most users due to a “massive outage” affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit’s status page indicates that the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 PM PT Tuesday. A “Reddit is currently offline” notification will appear on your Reddit status page. Reddit is “working to identify the issue” but no timeframe…

Refurbished iPhone 13 models now available from Apple’s US store

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its US online store, offering discounts on smartphones. The iPhone 13 starts at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $849. The iPhone 13 model will first appear in September 2021 and…

Apple Launches AirTag Competitor Chipolo Wallet CARD Spot

According to a Chipolo spokesperson, Apple’s online store will begin selling Chipolo CARD Spot on Tuesday, March 14th. Like AirTag, CARD Spot supports Apple’s Find My app. His Chipolo ONE Spot, which is circular, will not be sold by Apple. Priced at $35, the Chipolo CARD Spot is a card-style item tracker designed to be used with your wallet. Accessories make it easy to track your location…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/03/15/apple-new-airpods-pro-ad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related