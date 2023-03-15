Researchers Propose Sound Localization Method Based on Frequency Modulation of Received Signals in Individuals with Monohearing – ScienceDaily





The ability to find sounds in the surrounding environment is a hallmark of the human ear. Generally, people with good hearing use both ears to detect and interpret auditory cues. Differences in loudness and arrival time in each ear provide important information about the location and direction of the sound source. Interestingly, however, research suggests that binaural cues, while sufficient for sound localization, are not necessary. People with monaural hearing (monaural hearing loss) can also perceive the location of sounds.

Fortunately for engineers, this removes restrictions on the design and placement of audio recording devices and microphone arrays. Microphone arrays used for sound source localization and noise reduction should be placed at specific intervals and positions to effectively capture and analyze sounds from different directions. To avoid poor sound quality due to poor microphone array design or placement, the ability to estimate sound direction using monophonic cues is highly desirable as it helps simplify microphone array design. is.

In a study published online on January 13, 2023 and published in Applied Acoustics on February 28, 2023, Professor Masashi Unoki and his colleagues at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) and Toyama Prefectural University, Japan A colleague suggested: His method of estimating the direction of arrival (DOA) of a sound signal in three dimensions using monophonic cues. “In our work, we propose an estimation method based on the monophonic modulation spectrum (MMS), which relies on the modulation of the frequency spectrum of the received signal to detect the signal DOA. It is useful for developing monaural cues for channel signal processing,” explains Professor Unoki.

To determine monaural DOA, the team used artificial amplitude modulated noise and a human speech signal to simulate speech signals from different directions and consider the effects of ears, torso, and head on sound filtering. bottom. We then obtained her MMS of the signal describing the frequency modulation in order to identify key features that could be associated with the DOA of the signal. To avoid the monophonic front-to-back confusion that occurs when sound sources at the same angle in front of or behind the listener can estimate the same her DOA, the researchers considered the effect of head movement on her MMS. Realized more accurate DOA. Estimate.

Then, using the known DOA and MMS features as training data, we built a polynomial regression model to estimate the DOA from the MMS features of the speech signal with respect to the listener’s horizontal and vertical directions. The model was able to accurately estimate his DOA for an audio signal of 829,440, outperforming human monophonic hearing.

The team evaluates the findings, suggesting that more work needs to be done to account for individual differences in background noise and ear shape when creating models, but this Research shows impressive advances in monophonic sound localization. Researchers speculating about its impact envision applications of their technology in acoustic monitoring technology and enhancement of hearing aids. “Our study will help clarify the ability to localize sound based on monophonic hearing and may in the long term stimulate various innovations in hearing aid technology,” concludes Professor Unoki. increase.

