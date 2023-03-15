Photoactive bowtie nanoassemblies with chirality continuum





bowtie synthesis

Cadmium chloride (CdCl2), 99.99% trace metal base, l-CST, 98% (TLC), crystalline, d-CST, 98%, sodium hydroxide (NaOH) pellets >97% were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Deionized water (18.2 mcm1) was used for the preparation of stock solutions and aqueous dispersions. 10 ml stock solutions of CdCl2 (0.1 M), l-CST (0.1 M), d-CST (0.1 M), and NaOH (2.5 M) were prepared by dissolving the required amounts in deionized water. The pH of the CST stock solution was raised to 11 by adding 1 ml of 2.5 NaOH to 10 ml of solution. An immediate change in appearance was observed with the formation of a clear solution. Remaining solids were dissolved by gentle sonication for 10 seconds. Bowties were synthesized by mixing stock solutions of CdCl2 and l-CST or d-CST in an aqueous medium at a stoichiometric ratio of 1:1. In a typical synthesis, 20 l-CST was added to 960 l water followed by 20 l CdCl2. The solution mixture was vigorously shaken until it turned milky white, indicative of the bowtie assembly process. The mixture was then allowed to stand at room temperature for 15 min to confirm the completion of self-assembly. Subsequently, the dispersion was centrifuged three times at 6,000 rpm for 3 minutes in deionized water. The final aqueous dispersion was stored at room temperature and used for further characterization and studies. A bowtie dispersion for coating was prepared by mixing the lyophilized powder into polyacrylic acid.

electron microscopy

SEM samples were prepared by drop casting 5 liters of the aqueous dispersion onto 11 cm silicon wafers (TedPella) followed by drying at room temperature. Following this, a 510 nm gold film was sputter coated onto the wafer to avoid charging by the electron beam. SEM measurements were performed on an FEI Nova NanoLab Dual Beam SEM and an FEI Helios Nanolab at an acceleration voltage of 5 kV and a beam current of 0.4 nA under secondary electron detection mode.

TEM samples were prepared by drop-casting 10 L of aqueous solutions onto perforated carbon-coated copper grids supported by a continuous carbon film (TedPella 01824). Brightfield TEM was performed on his JEOL 2010 operating at his 300 kV accelerating voltage and acquisition was done using his Gatan OneView camera. Annular dark-field scanning transmission electron microscopy (ADFSTEM) and STEMenergy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy measurements were performed on a cold-FEG JEOL 3100R05 with Cs aberration correction operating at 300keV. The HAADF detector was used to acquire Z-contrast images whose intensity is proportional to the atomic number of the column in which the electron probe is placed. Diffraction experiments were acquired using a Thermo Fisher Talos F200X operating at 200keV equipped with a Gatan OneView camera. The Elsa (698) Gatan Cryo Holder cooled the samples to about 93K for cryogenic measurements.

STEM tomography

The synthesized bowtie particles were dispersed in water and drop-cast using a micropipette onto 3 mm copper TEM grids dried at room temperature. The TEM grid is an ultra-thin (3 nm) carbon film with a large hexagonal mesh (100) that provides high sample tilt without beam shadowing (Electron Microscopy Sciences). The tomographic tilt series were acquired using a Thermo Fisher Talos F200X operating at 200 keV as a scanning transmission electron microscope with a 10.5 mrad half convergence angle using inner and outer half collection angles of 36 and 165 mrad for the ADF detector. I was. Right-handed bowtie particles were obtained with a tilt range of 72 to +73, and left-handed bowtie particle specimens were obtained with a tilt range of 75 to +71, both with a tilt increment of +1. At each angle, ADF images of size 1,0241,024 pixels were recorded with a dwell time of 4 s and a pixel size of 4.94 nm. Tomograms were reconstructed with an additional simultaneous iterative reconstruction technique for 150 iterations. 3D reconstructions were visualized by tomviz40.

XRD

Synchrotron X-ray powder diffraction data (= 0.45192) were collected on Beamline 17-BM at the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory. Lyophilized powder samples of l-/d-/rac-bowties were loaded into 1.0 mm diameter Kapton capillary tubes and measured using a VAREX XRD 4343CT amorphous silicon area detector in DebyeScherrer geometry.

Particle shape measurement

The length (l), width (w), thickness (h) and twist angle ( ) defined in Fig. 3c were measured using Jann5s or MATLAB central measurement tools. A minimum of 10 measurements were made for each parameter and the standard deviation () was calculated using the formula \({\rm{e}}{\rm{r}}{\rm{r}}{ \rm{o} }{\rm{r}}=\frac{{\sigma }_{X}}{\mathop{x}\limits_{\_}}\times 100\), where x=l, w, h, and x are the means of the corresponding values.

Finite-difference time-domain simulation of optical properties

CD and g-factor spectra were calculated using a software package (Lumerical Solutions Inc.; www.lumerical.com/tcad-products/fdtd/). A full-field scattering field source surrounding the structure being modeled was used. Circular polarization is achieved by placing two full-field scattered-field sources at an angle of 90 degrees along the same forward axis, with a phase difference of 90 degrees for left-handed polarized photons and 90 degrees for right-handed polarized photons. generated by Two analytical groups using box power monitors monitored the absorption and scattering cross sections (absorption is the sum of absorption and scattering). The FDTD simulation region was defined by a large box monitor with perfectly matched layers of stretch coordinates and a non-uniform mesh type. A frequency profile monitor was inserted in the whole electric field region to calculate the electric field distribution in 3D. The refractive index of water is 1.33. Convergence tests with different mesh sizes were performed to determine the best balance between computational time constraints and simulation accuracy. The simulation was performed for a bowtie oriented with its long axis parallel to the photon propagation direction (k vector). Mesh sizes of 10 nm and 1 nm produced similar CD spectra. Therefore, we used a mesh size of 10 nm for the bowtie simulations shown in the Supplementary Figures. 49, 50, 54.

chiroptic spectroscopy

CD measurements in the UV-visible and NIR ranges were performed using a JASCO J-1700 with one photomultiplier tube detector in the 200800nm ​​range and two InGaAs NIR detectors in the 8001, 600nm range. it was done. Typical scan parameters are: Data pitch, 0.1 nm; bandwidth, 5 nm (NIR bandwidth, 10 nm), digital integration time, 0.25 s, 1 accumulation. The anisotropic g-factor is calculated according to the formula \(g=\frac{{\rm{C}}{\rm{D}}}{32,980\times \,{\rm{a}}{\rm{b }}{\rm{s}}}\), where CD is the signal obtained from the CD/DC channel and abs is the calculated absorbance from the ABS and DC channels of the spectrophotometer . CD spectra were stopped at wavelengths where the high voltage exceeded 800 V to avoid artifacts during acquisition.

Terahertz CD spectroscopy

A terahertz (THz) time-domain polarimetry system based on three linear polarizers was used to measure the THza absorption and THz CD spectra. We used calculations of the Stokes parameters based on the electric field in the x and y directions, Ex and Ey, respectively. THza absorption was extracted from the formula used in ref. FIG. 7 after extracting the phase from the transmitted data. A highly concentrated mixture of bowtie powder and mineral oil was used to eliminate linear birefringence effects from the samples. The reference sample is a quartz sandwich cell filled with mineral oil.

VCD spectroscopy

VCD measurements were performed on lyophilized bowtie samples dispersed in heavy water (D2O) at a concentration of 33 mgml1. A 100 μl droplet was sandwiched between two His BaF2 crystals separated by a 50 μm Teflon spacer. Using the MCT-V detector, we accumulated a total of 100 and 500 infrared and VCD data in the range 2,000–850 cm1 at a resolution of 4 cm1, respectively. To avoid particle settling, the dispersion sandwiched between BaF2 crystals was rotated at a constant speed along the a-axis, which coincides with the direction of the beam. The corresponding infrared and VCD were plotted as A and \(\frac{\triangle \,A}{A}\), respectively, excluding the range from 1,300 to 1,100 cm1 corresponding to strong absorption from DO . Simulations of VCD spectra were performed using the method described in Supplementary Information.

Coarse-grained modeling of bowtie particles

Select features that match the XRD results to construct the coarse-grained building blocks of the nanoclusters. The main features we chose to adapt are the following (Supplementary Fig. 13): (1) Flat rectangular prism-like building blocks with approximate dimensions of 20105 commensurate with XRD nanoclusters. (2) hydrogen-bonding sites decorate the two largest and two smallest facets to reflect the bonding between the COOH and NH2 groups; (3) Two intermediate facets exhibit directional interactions to capture the disulfide bridge formation inherent in CST. These interactive sites only interact with themselves. (4) The building block exhibits slight shearing on one facet to enhance the chirality of l-CST and R-CST. (5) isotropic charge-charge repulsion between Cd2+ atoms embedded within the building block: each with a net charge of +1, constructing a charge-driven self-limiting behavior; (6) All other surface sites not defined above exhibit steric repulsion.

Mean Force Potential and Monte Carlo Growth Simulations

The potential for mean force (PMF) values ​​between nanoclusters is calculated by summing all interactions as a function of the center-to-center distance between nanocluster pairs and performing a weighted average. The resulting inter-LCL PMF underlines the directional growth function commensurate with the hierarchy of structure formation observed in the experiment (Fig. 2g). Conversely, calculated PMFs for mixtures of l-CST and r-CST(LCD) suggest hierarchical structure formation and reduced chiral propagation (Fig. 2h). Then run Monte Carlo growth simulations using the computed PMFs. Specifically, the calculated well depth of each PMF and the net charge-to-charge repulsion between the next nanocluster and the growing structure are used as input energies for the Metropolis algorithm. This allows the Boltzmann weighted selection of directions to place the next building block in the growing structure. Visualization of the growth simulation results confirms the formation of bowtie and pancake morphologies (Fig. 2i,j).

