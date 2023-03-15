Leaked!Wireless Campagnolo Super Record WRL, 10 Tooth Cassette





Campagnolo appears to be set to go completely wireless with a new 12-speed electronic groupset called Super Record WRL, but due to an FCC license filed by Campag and product leaks seen on the retailer’s website, And ditch the brand’s iconic thumb shifter.

Considering the brand hasn’t updated its lineup since 2019, it’s no secret that the Campagnolo road groupset update has been delayed.

Now, Campagnolo seems to be following SRAM in going completely wireless, which, at least from this leak, seems to imply an all-new shifter design.

The new groupset also appears to use the cassette’s 10-tooth starting sprocket, new chainring size, Campagnolos ProTech bottom bracket and new disc brake rotors.

While this all points to improved electronic groupsets, the future of Campagnolo’s mechanical groupsets is unclear, and it remains to be seen if Campagnolo will manufacture a rim brake variant of the new groupset.

Here’s what we know so far:

New shifter placement

The new shifter retains its angular, sculpted design.campagnolo

Introduced in 2019, the current generation Campagnolo Super Record EPS is the only electronic groupset among the Big 3 (Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo) that runs a wire from the shifter to the derailleur.

The SRAMs eTap AXS ecosystem is completely wireless, and the Shimanos 12-Speed ​​Di2 Road Groupset is semi-wireless (the shifters communicate wirelessly, but the derailleurs are wired to the central battery).

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is the American agency that regulates communications via cable, radio, wireline, satellite and television. Not only is it wireless, but Campagnolos’ filing, first reported by road.cc, shows a different shifter placement than before, with the brand’s trademark thumb shifter appearing to be left to history. .

Both shift functions have been combined into one paddle.campagnolo

Instead, the shifter paddles have two separate buttons, one for upshifting and one for downshifting. The brake lever is still used only for braking.

This shift arrangement is similar to FSA’s K-Force WE, but it’s important to note that the buttons don’t appear to be shared by a single rocker paddle.

CR2032 batteries are fairly common.campagnolo

The shifter is powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery housed in the side of the shifter.

It can be replaced by peeling off the rubber hood cover.

Details are obvious under the hood.campagnolo

The product code for the shifter body is EP23-SRD12XXX. Breaking this down:

EP stands for Ergopower (Campagnolos control term) 23 is release year SR is Super-Record D is Disc 12 is 12 speed

At this stage, I had no idea what the XXX in the product code stood for.

This confirms that the system is 12 speed.

It has been suggested that Campagnolo may move its road groupset to a 13-speed following a 1x-specific Ekar gravel groupset.

Review of hood shape

This new lever has a lower height.campagnolo

Elsewhere, the shape of the hood makes it appear to be slightly shorter in height than the existing shifter.

The current Super Record EPS disc brake shifter is 8mm taller than the rim brake shifter.

However, these new shifters make the distance between the top of the brake lever and the top of the hood seem shorter.

The hood cover itself also appears to have been redesigned, adding texturing and contours.

The current generation Super Record EPS shifters are a beautiful thing. Oscar Huckle / Our Media

The shifter shown in the image accompanying the FCC application looks rather rough, so I would expect this to be a pre-production sample.

There are no details about front or rear derailleur function in the FCC application.

move away from the shifter

Groupset details have been leaked on several retailer websites.

The new groupset appears to be called Campagnolo Super Record WRL.

The listing further confirms that the system is 12-speed, and all components feature 12 at some point in their name.

10t cassette sprocket

According to the retailer’s specifications, Super Record cassettes now start with a smaller 10-ton cog.northwest bicycle

Available in 3 cassette sizes: 10-25t, 10-27t and 10-29t.

Like SRAM, Campagnolo appears to be moving to a 10t starting sprocket on their Super Record WRL.

The N3W freehub is a shortened version of Campagnolos’ existing road design. Introduced in the Ekar gravel groupset. Matthew Loveridge / Immediate Media

When Campagnolo introduced the Ekar groupset, they introduced a new freehub standard called N3W (Next Three Ways), allowing the use of 9t starting cogs.

Campagnolo may choose to start this new groupset with 10t cogs instead of 9t. This is to reduce the impact on drivetrain efficiency. Smaller cogs are less efficient. This is expected to be a 2x setup, so you don’t need the wide range that the 9t cog offers (Ekar is a 1x drivetrain).

new chainring size

It looks like the 52/36t and 53/39t cranksets no longer exist.northwest bicycle

Campagnolo seems to have changed the chainring options available on the groupset because the smaller starting sprocket makes the lower gears stiffer than the 11t cog.

The list suggests three options: 50/34t, 48/32t and 45/29t.

This may seem small compared to the size of a traditional crankset, but the increased range offered by the 10t cog is enough for most riders with the chainring options outlined so far. range can be found.

However, professional riders are known to prefer larger chainrings. For example, SRAM had to offer a range of pro-specific chainrings (52/39t, 54/41t and 56/43t) to meet the demands of more powerful riders.

It’s no surprise that the brand offers a larger chainring option for pro teams, especially considering the Super Record WRL is the groupset of choice for most Campagnolo-sponsored teams.

Shimano, meanwhile, sticks with the 11t starting sprocket and retains the Dura-Ace R9200’s traditional 54/40t, 52/36t, and 50/34t chainring options.

Meanwhile, SRAM rewrote the chainring rule book when it introduced the 10t cassette sprocket, opting for 50/37t, 48/35t, and 46/33t chainring options for Red consumers (SRAM offered a 1x chain We also offer ring options).

Campagnolo appears to be somewhere in between its competitors. The brand previously only offered 48/32t cranksets in its Chorus 12 groupset, but the 45/29t is a new option.

ProTech bottom bracket

ProTech has also been introduced to the Campagnolos Ekar groupset.

The listing suggests the crankset uses a Campagnolos ProTech bottom bracket.

Campagnolo has introduced their ProTech bottom bracket system to their Ekar gravel groupset.

These feature additional sealing and sleeves that connect the cups for additional protection from dirt.

When Ekar was launched, Campagnolo said it planned to adopt this standard for all new products, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it here.

Is the EPS name the same?

Will the EPS name survive?

EPS (Electronic Power Shift, Campagnolos’ name for existing electronic drivetrains) doesn’t appear to be in the product name, but it doesn’t seem to be the end of the moniker.

Make sure the front derailleur has an EPS cable pull on the component and the rear derailleur is an EPS spring type.

The FCC document mentions that the derailleurs have batteries, so it strongly suggests that the front and rear derailleurs are wireless.

new disc brake rotor

It looks like new disc brake rotors are coming soon as well.northwest bicycle

There also appear to be new disc brake rotors as Campagnolo Super Record WRL 140mm Center Lock rotors and Campagnolo Super Record WRL 160mm Center Lock rotors are listed in the dealer specs.

Campagnolos road groupsets used to share the same disc rotors.Robin Wilmot/Immediate Media

Campagnolo currently has one disc brake rotor for road bike groupsets called the AFS Disc Rotor shared by Centaur, Chorus, Record and Super-Record.

The Ekar features a proprietary stainless steel rotor made from stainless steel for improved durability.

When will the Campagnolo Super Record WRL be available?

Brands submit their products for review by the FCC as they near or near the production stage.

The filing indicates that Campagnolo is all but ready to bring the Super Record WRL to market, but there is no word on when we’ll actually see the bike-specific groupset. yeah.

For example, we spotted an FCC filing for what appears to be a new SRAM Apex AXS groupset in December 2022, but no official information has been confirmed from the brand yet.

Considering how long it’s been since Campagnolo last released a new road groupset, the brand wants to make headlines with the launch of the Super Record WRL.

With that in mind, Campagnolo could align its groupset launch with either the Giro d’Italia or the Tour de France, possibly on AG2R-Citroen bikes, still using Campagnolo groupsets. The rest of the WorldTour teams that are doing it.

Ultimately, though, Campagnolo is tight-lipped about new road groupsets, so keep an eye on this space. When we know more, you will know more too.

