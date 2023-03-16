TAGA Conference 2023 Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation





The TAGA Annual Tech Conference, March 12-15, will bring together nearly 100 printing industry professionals for an informative roster of keynotes and technical paper presentations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. We got together.

The Technical Association of the Graphic Arts (TAGA), now in its 75th year, is an international community of professionals and academics dedicated to both scientific research and innovation in the graphic communications industry. Regarding TAGA, PRINTING United Alliance CEO Ford Bowers said: By taking a proactive approach to research and development, TAGA will be at the forefront of future developments. ”

TAGA Conference is one of the premier platforms for industry leaders, innovators, researchers, scientists and end-users to present and evaluate the latest research and learn how it impacts the print business. provide one.

At the beginning of the event, John Bodnar, PRINTING United Alliance Research Assistant and TAGA Administrator, said:We did a digital version of the conference [during COVID], but nothing compares to doing this directly. ”

Mark Bohan, director of direct color solutions at Konica Minolta Business Solutions and current president of TAGA, said of the value the annual conference brings to the printing industry and the communities it nurtures: Where the industry is headed and what I can expect in the next few years.”

Keynotes provide context, vision

The conference kicked off with a series of thought-provoking keynotes designed to inform trends in the graphic communications industry and provide an informed vision of where technology will lead the industry. These sessions were effective in setting the tone for the wider conference and providing valuable ‘food for thought’.

Dr. Kate Stone, Founder and CEO of Novalia, explained how sensory experiences using elements such as interactive electronics and touch-sensitive ink were used to enhance the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. Dr. Volker Jansen, Dean of Stuttgart Media University, discusses current trends in printing technology and speculates on them to develop a view of how they will affect the printing industry in the long term. Kerry Maguire King, Shutterfly’s senior director of process innovation for textiles and wallpaper, discusses recent developments in processes and workflows in his digital textiles printing space, and how these developments impact areas such as speed, cost, and design options. provided an idea of ​​how it would affect Finally, Greg Palm, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Mark Andy Companies, discussed the development of printing in the label printing sector. In his presentation, he explained what and how labels can do to increase customer interaction and unlock added value. Technology, scale and process all play a role, he said.

Charting innovations, looking to the future

Days 2 and 3 of this year’s TAGA conference delved deeply into printing technology research and its findings, presenting 33 scientific and technological innovation papers. These papers, presented by an international mix of industry and educational professionals, focus on analysis, process, color, and workflow development in specific segments focused on flexography, packaging, and digital printing. I have dealt with it. The “Technical Focus Session” served as an open forum, allowing participants to exchange views and ideas with members of his TAGA Advisory Board. Information presented during featured concepts that define the future of the industry.

Dawn Nye, Program Manager of PRINTING United Alliance and Managing Director of TAGA, among the many topics presented was the presentation of a technical paper on printing on medical grade Tyvek for packaging and Gutenberg’s (or didn’t) published the first book in Europe.

Providing Recognition

A highlight of the conference honors reception and banquet was the presentation of the Michael H. Bruno Award to David Niles, Senior Literature and Transformation Scientist at Sappi. In addition to his nearly four decades of research at the paper company Sappi, Niles is also a G7 expert, former president of TAGA and a veteran of the PIA Research Advisory Board. Additionally, Niles holds a BA in Paper Science and Engineering from the State University of New York and a BS in Engineering from Syracuse University. The late Michael H. Bruno, for whom this award is named, was the co-founder of TAGA.

Also announced was the Kippan Cup, the first prize of the Helmut Kippan Student Chapter Competition, awarded to the Caltech-San Luis Obispo team. The student competition challenges teams of undergraduate students to develop, design and produce their own research journal, which is then judged by the TAGA Advisory Board to determine the winner. Additionally, the competition includes the Technical Writing subcategory award awarded to Clemson University. Publication design awarded by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Production quality awarded to TMU. Digital Enhancement Awarded by Clemson University. A conference attendee favorite awarded to the Rochester Institute of Technology team.

learn and experience firsthand

The final day of the conference included a technology-focused tour of Vox Printing (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma). For over 50 years, the company has become a leading manufacturer of tray liners, sandwich wraps, French fries containers, and other bakery and produce products. A recognized leader in using lean principles to improve processes and reduce costs, the company produces 180,000 tray liners per hour and packs 40,000-50,000 finished goods per hour. . This tour took us through Vox Printing’s large-scale production facility, which has been carefully optimized for both quality and profitability.

Vox Printing is not only a great print company, it’s also a great place to work. The company has received Best Workplace designation from his PRINTING United Alliance and Best Places to Work recognition from The Journal Record, an Oklahoma City newspaper.

Those on the tour gained a key perspective on how TAGA’s 75 years of innovation have transformed the graphics and communications industry.

