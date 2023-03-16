California school board sues TikTok, Snap, Google over youth mental health crisis





The California Board of Education is suing giant social media companies for creating “a destructive environment for children” and leaving parents and educators to deal with it.

The 107-page lawsuit, filed Monday in Northern California on behalf of the San Mateo County Board of Education and San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy McGee, names social media celebrities including YouTube, Google and Snap Inc. . and tiktok.

The lawsuit alleges the company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver harmful content to children.

The California Board of Education has sued a handful of social media companies, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Just as ‘Big Tobacco’ was, ‘Big Tech’ is now exploiting children. We can put in place a common-sense rule to deal with it: profiling users under the age of 18,” Joe Cochet, the company’s attorney representing the school board, said in a statement. .

By deliberately addicting and designing their platforms to deliver harmful content to young users, the tech companies have created an “unprecedented mental health crisis” in their pursuit of profit, according to the complaint. deliberately caused.

“There is solid science behind claims that social media is fueling the mental health epidemic in school-aged children. We are dealing with the effects of an increase in children, cyberbullying, etc., which can be brought into classrooms and even cause physical damage to schools in San Mateo. It’s the Devius Rick Challenge,” McGee said in a statement.

A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that the company “has invested heavily in providing a safe experience for children across our platforms, and has strong protection and dedicated resources to prioritize children’s health. We have implemented the function,” he said.

“For example, through Family Link, parents can set reminders, limit screen time, and block certain types of content on supervised devices,” the spokesperson said in a statement. increase.

“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our community,” a Snap spokesperson said in a statement. We use human moderation for review, which greatly reduces the spread and discovery of harmful content.”

A TikTok spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Various social media companies have been criticized for their censorship and the way they market child-friendly content. Critics point to various “challenges” that encourage children to commit outrageous acts that are sometimes harmful or even life-threatening.

“The consequences have been dire for the young people targeted by social media companies and the adults in charge of their care,” said Karin Swope, an attorney at the company. Overuse of corporate platforms has become ubiquitous, and more children are now suffering from mental health problems than ever before, with suicide now the second leading cause of death among young people. .”

The complaint referred to the 2021 trending TikTok challenge, “Evil Licking,” in which children posted videos of stealing and vandalizing their schools.

The lawsuit asks the court to restrict the defendants’ behavior and to pay county schools to address alleged mental health crises involving children.

