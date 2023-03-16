Emphasis on the role of tech companies in driving innovation





A visitor tests Huawei’s Vision Glasses at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 27, 2023. [Photo/VCG]

Top Leadership Inspires Greater Self-Reliance and More Efforts for Technological Strength

China’s move to achieve greater independence and strengthen its scientific and technological strengths will protect its industrial and supply chains and foster new growth drivers, according to the country’s legislators, political advisers and experts. is expected.

Efforts to improve independence will boost the country’s core competitiveness globally amid external headwinds, they added.

Chinese technology companies also need to make greater efforts to achieve core technology breakthroughs in key areas by investing more in basic research and strategic forward-looking areas.

Their comments indicated that President Xi Jinping said that accelerating efforts to achieve greater independence and strength in science and technology is the path China must take to advance quality development. President Xi Jinping made the remarks at the annual meeting of Jiangsu’s supreme legislative body and supreme political advisory body as he participated in deliberations with Jiangsu lawmakers.

This year’s government work report said future policies related to science and technology should focus on self-reliance. According to the report, China will improve its nationwide resource mobilization system, make better use of the government’s role in pooling resources to achieve key technological breakthroughs, and strengthen its corporate dominance in technological innovation. to strengthen

Technological innovation is not only a matter of development, but also a matter of survival against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and a complex external environment, said the vice chairman of China’s supreme parliament, the 14th National People’s Congress. said Mr. Li Dongsheng,

“China’s high-tech manufacturing sector will play a very important role in promoting quality economic growth,” said Li, who is also the founder and chairman of Chinese home appliance maker TCL Technology Group Corp. rice field.

“The country should strive for scientific and technological independence and step up its efforts to address bottleneck issues in key technologies such as integrated circuits, precision materials, core components and high-end equipment.”

Li said that over the past five years, the government has rolled out a series of tax incentives to encourage innovation. This has given companies a lot more confidence to continue investing in technology research and development. It is important to reinforce weaknesses in the industrial chain and build new competitiveness, he added.

Chen Ximing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Advisory Council and general manager of China Electronic Technology Group Corporation, said he is committed to ensuring national security and developing the digital economy.

China’s strength in science and technology innovation has made a qualitative leap in recent years. The country rose to her 11th place, remaining the only middle-income country among the top 30, according to his 2022 Global Innovative Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The index annually ranks the world’s economies by innovation capacity and output.

The National Assembly on Friday approved a plan to reform the institutions of the State Council. The country plans to reorganize the Ministry of Science and Technology to better allocate resources to overcome major and core technology challenges and strengthen science and technology independence.

Qi Xiangdong, a member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, said technological innovation and scientific and technological independence are the keys to achieving China’s modernization in the face of fierce international competition. Qi, who is also the chairman of Chinese cybersecurity firm Qi-Anxin Technology Group, added that private enterprises should become an important force to strengthen technological innovation.

His company said it would devote more resources to pioneering science and technology innovation. Qi suggested further optimizing the business environment and increasing support for “little giants” companies that specialize in cutting-edge technologies and niche industries with great growth potential.

Cheng Duan, director of the Digital Economy Integration Innovation Development Center at the Central University of Finance and Economics, said more efforts are needed to expand international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology.

China must also play an active role in developing global rules and standards for core technologies, essential for building an open and globally competitive innovation ecosystem, Cheng said. said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/16/WS64126c6fa31057c47ebb4c11.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related