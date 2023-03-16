Why Google is celebrating Filipino adobo with a Doodle





It’s sweet, garlicky, vinegary, and delicious. Google celebrates this traditional Filipino dish with his very own Doodle.

The internet search giant is honoring Filipino adobo on its homepage Wednesday, one of the best and perhaps most underrated home comfort meals. Usually made with chicken, this beautiful savory concoction is a staple among Filipino families at home and abroad. Especially in GTA, which has a large Filipino diaspora population.

Often considered the national dish of the Philippines, it is a strong symbol of Pinoy pride.

It’s simple, but the taste is exceptional. And if you ask any Filipino, they’ll tell you that your mother or Laura makes the best version. There is nothing better than the one my mother made.)

So why is Google honoring this dish?

According to Google’s Doodle page, search engines chose today to honor this widely-loved dish because it was listed in the Oxford English Dictionary on this date in 2007. On May 15, 2007, it was included in the word list for the next quarterly update of the dictionary.

The graffiti on the home page was drawn by artist Anthony Irwin, who writes about how immigrant families’ relationships with food are complicated, especially as children who wanted to fit into North American culture.

“Growing up in America, I didn’t want my food to be special,” writes Irwin. “Now that I’m an adult, I can be proud of all these opportunities in a way I wasn’t proud of when I was a kid.

“Filipino food can be claimed to be part of my culture and celebrate the connection it creates between my mother’s identity and my own.”

What is adobo?

There are countless varieties of adobo, but at a minimum they all share the same basic ingredients: soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, sugar, bay leaves and whole peppercorns. Meals are served with a heaping serving of freshly cooked rice or garlic fried rice.

The name ‘adobo’, which means ‘to marinate’ in Spanish, comes from the 16th-century colonists of the Philippines who observed the indigenous people preparing and cooking their meals. Spanish and Mexican cultures have their own types of ‘adobo’, but this version in particular has a distinct and recognizable flavor that can be traced back to the Philippines.

Where can I get adobo?

There are many great Filipino restaurants to order or take away throughout Toronto and the GTA. In 2021, The Star explored some of the many services in ‘Little Manila’. You can check it here.

Other Toronto options include:

If you live west of Toronto, There are 3 Somethin’ Sweet 4U’s in Mississauga and Seafood City off Mavis Road and Hwy. 401 is a huge Filipino grocery store with its own food court. We definitely missed something, so feel free to drop your suggestions in the comments section below.

And if you haven’t tried adobo yet, do so this week. Or tomorrow. Or go now.

