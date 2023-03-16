Canadian Technicians Call on Federal Government to Inject More Liquidity into Sector to Avoid Full-blown Crisis Caused by SVB





The letter calls on the Canadian government to extend its bridge finance program and guarantee secured loans against SVB deposits.

A group of nearly 30 Canadian tech leaders from across the country intervene in the Canadian government to stem a potential liquidity crisis as the Canadian tech sector battles the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. I am asking for Bud.

Read a letter shared by BetaKit that the technology and innovation ecosystem is fragile and, should a liquidity crisis occur, it will quickly turn into a full-blown crisis.

The SVB’s failure and the resulting collapse in investor confidence has created a liquidity crisis in Canada’s tech sector far beyond the SVB.

Signatories to the letter include technology leaders across Canada, including CVCA CEO Kim Furlong, Communitech CEO Chris Albinson, BC Tech Association CEO Jill Tipping, and Volta CEO Matt Cooper. I’m here. The group sent letters to political leaders, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The failure of the SVB and the resulting collapse in investor confidence has created a liquidity crisis in Canada’s technology sector, well beyond the very time when the SVB was already very vulnerable, the letter said. says.

To address this issue, the letter’s signatories urge the federal government to rely heavily on existing funded programs to inject more liquidity into the ecosystem.

The group recommends four actions: Immediately extend a second $300 million CAD bridge financing program through BDC. Accelerated the deployment of the approximately $200 million fund of funds Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI). Accelerate the deployment of his $200 million allocated for investment by EDC. EDC guarantees SVB deposits or collateral loans from other Canadian banks that the loan company may have.

According to the letter, this $700 million liquidity injection will be felt immediately and will provide immediate relief and investor confidence to the Canadian venture landscape, with no net new investment.

The letter also outlines the areas the group claims the SVB collapse has had the greatest impact on Canadian technology.

About 10% of Canadian businesses doing business with the SVB have been directly affected, with some of them at significant risk and at risk of not being able to roll payroll this week. says. Meanwhile, the letter argues that companies with SVB loans cannot refinance until their ownership is settled, leaving 10% of Canada’s tech ecosystem unable to obtain funding.

The group also argues that what is happening at SVB could trigger a liquidity crisis in an already vulnerable sector. The impact of the SVB failure is being felt more deeply south of the border, where, as the letter points out, about 60% of direct funding for Canadian tech companies comes from the United States. Given that, Canada’s technology sector is still highly integrated with the United States (US) market. America.

Given Canada’s proximity to the United States and its reliance on US investors for funding, this group believes that the current downturn in US capital markets will disproportionately affect Canadian companies directly and of companies claim to be at increased risk of bankruptcy.

Concern about the impact of SVB on Canadian businesses has brought together technology groups across the country for the letter. All technical groups from Yukon to Edmonton to Quebec participated as signatories. The letter is addressed to Freeland, but is shared with state finance leaders, BDC and EDC officials.

The signatories have committed the FDIC to complete all depositors with SVB, but systemic risks to the system remain and relying on the FDIC to ensure liquidity in Canada’s innovation economy is unacceptable. Claims to think unwise.

SVB Canada had assets of C$959 million and outstanding loans of $483 million at the end of 2022 (according to OSFI filings). While these amounts represent an exposure of more than $1 billion, the Group acknowledges that these amounts are not fully understood and the multiple ramifications affecting cross-border Canadian venture funds and companies. He said he was more concerned.

If the tech sector is already in financial trouble, the lack of confidence due to potential cross-defaults and a general liquidity lockup in the innovation economy will put thousands of jobs at risk, the letter said.

