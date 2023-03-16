Google Stops Selling Business-Grade Augmented Reality Specs The Register





Google has stopped selling Glass Enterprise Edition, its business-grade augmented reality spec.

The updated support page dated March 15th states that support ends on September 15th. After that, the user can continue to use the wearable device, but no software updates will be provided.

Even the Meet on Glass vid-chat app that Google pre-installed on the device is not supported. Google advised that the app “may stop working at any time after September 15, 2023.”

Device system images will remain online until at least April 1, 2024.

Google’s announcement didn’t say why it shut down Glass. The Register speculates that the product wasn’t profitable or widely used enough for the advertising and search giant to keep it alive by the time it laid off 12,000 workers.

Technical specifications have proven to be a difficult business for Google over the years.

The company showed off its first Glass device in 2012, proposing it as a consumer-grade device and spawning quite the idea that “smartphones are doomed!” prophecy.

Google predicted it could migrate 10 million devices, but it fell far short of that number.

The company then had to turn around or refocus its efforts by announcing Glass Enterprise Edition. Hardware upgrades followed in 2019.

Glass now appears to be shattered in both business and consumer incarnations.

The Register recognizes similar products like Microsoft’s HoloLens, with modest successes in areas such as architecture, engineering, and product design.

But the U.S. Army’s plan to deploy thousands of HoloLens devices is the world’s most prominent use of the technology, failing user acceptance tests when soldiers become physically ill using it. The funds were then withdrawn by Congress.

The Army is currently looking for a device that will not turn the warrior’s head.

Google Glass Enterprise is not that device.

Perhaps Meta’s Oculus is up to the task. As of two years ago, Zuckerberg’s baby had hit Google’s headset sales target of 10 million. And the artist, formerly known as Facebook, continues to pour billions of dollars into Metaverse research despite laying off more than 20,000 employees.

