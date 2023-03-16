



Notre Dame cathedral under restoration

Shutterstock/Jerome LaBoiley

When a fire destroyed much of Notre Dame Cathedral’s famous spire and roof in 2019, the immediate damage and subsequent renovation work left large iron staples holding up many of the building’s stone blocks was unexpectedly revealed. The analysis shows that Notre Dame Cathedral was the first Gothic cathedral to use such iron reinforcements throughout its structure, making the iconic building stand out as a high-tech, modern marvel of its time. There is

Robert Bork of the University of Iowa wasn’t involved in the analysis, as you’ll find doing some pretty amazing things for their time, like the Empire State Building circa 1930 and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. You can compare it to a 1960s moonshot, or you can compare it to some big tech initiative today.

Notre Dame Cathedral was the tallest building ever built when the project first began in medieval Paris in the 1160s. His Maxime L’Hritier and his colleagues at the University of Paris VIII Vincennes Saint-Denis in France surveyed the cathedral during its ongoing restoration and found that the building has thousands of staples from the floor to the upper walls. could be estimated.

The fact that the framework burned has shown us some previously unseen staples, says L’Hritier. He explained that each stapler is about 50 centimeters long and weighs 2 to 4 kilograms.

A closer analysis of the 12 staples revealed that they were used in the early stages of cathedral construction, according to the researchers. They performed a radiocarbon dating analysis of material samples taken from the staples. Each sample is an alloy of carbon and iron by melting the iron and leaving behind the carbon derived from the charcoal used in medieval iron-making furnaces.

The use of iron to strengthen other features, such as the building stones and the iron connections of the stained glass windows, was important in creating the cathedral’s Gothic architecture, Boak says. . Unlike the blocky stone architecture of the Roman period, the medieval architects of Gothic architecture took advantage of such iron innovations to create structures that appeared lighter and more detailed.

Compared to other cathedrals such as Reims, Notre-Dame’s structure in Paris is light and graceful, says Jennifer Feltman of the University of Alabama, who was not involved in the analysis. This study confirms that the use of iron made this lightweight structure possible in Paris, and the use of this material was important to the design of Notre Dame’s first Gothic architects.

The team also began comparing the elemental composition of various iron staples to see if the iron was produced in a particular steel mill. Many of the sites were within a few days’ walk of Paris.This archaeological survey process uses lasers to crush iron samples so that they can be analyzed by mass spectrometry. This allows comparison of chemical features.

An analysis of the current strength of iron staples provides modern architects with information on how undamaged iron staples can be reused in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral to its former glory. It’s not the time of diagnosis, it’s the time of recovery, says L’Hritier.

