Top trends from this year’s Kitchen Innovation Awards





Atosa’s French fries robot not only addresses fast food restaurant labor issues, but also promotes consistency. / Photo credit: Atosa.

The National Restaurant Association Show last month announced the winners of its 2023 Kitchen Innovation Awards, honoring 20 cutting-edge appliances.

Eight independent industry judges selected the winners. We asked two of her long-time judges to track the top trends she’s spotted in this year’s harvest.

Dan Bendal, president of food service design consultancy Food Strategy, said labor savings were the biggest impact. Most of the winners have labor-saving features, with robotics and AI leading the trend.

Winners, like Atosa’s French fry robot, address the problem of labor shortages in fast food restaurants, while also solving the problem of consistency, Bendall said.

High school students don’t have to worry about whether their fries are overcooked or too soggy, he said. The device also includes a dispenser and dump station for an all-in-one solution.

Dick Eisenbarth, emeritus president of consulting firm Cini-Little International, classified 16 of the 20 winners as labor savers and 12 as boasting some sort of AI.

Eisenwald says AI was thought more than ever before. Last year, we had just come out of his COVID, with many manufacturers staying away from technological advances. But now technology has returned to the priority.

Innovation is more serious and complex, Bendall agrees. Until just a few years ago, it was more visual. He gave the example of a combi oven with an image of a chicken next to the button. A kitchen worker needed to cook a chicken by simply pressing that button. Now the equipment is programmed to perform the task without human intervention.

This year’s winning combi oven, ConvoSense, recognizes when food is loaded and automatically launches the correct cooking program.

But there were also some low-tech entries that won the jury’s praise. Bendall and Eisenbarth are fans of his UltraRinse from T&S Brass and Bronze Works. A spray nozzle that attaches to a faucet and sprays from several openings along its length. The result is an easier and more complete way to rinse produce and defrost meat.

The product is also available and affordable for family-run restaurants that can’t invest in robotics, but it saves time and promotes hygiene, says Bendall.

In fact, Eisenwald counted seven winners for addressing health and safety, a trend that gained importance after the pandemic. One of his favorites was Taylor Hydra Rinse. Fits soft serve and shake equipment for one-step cleaning without disassembling the machine. It’s a game changer, said Eisenwald.

Two products were also comprehensively selected to keep food safe through temperature control. ImmersaFlex, a device that creates water convection to defrost quickly, and Kwick Cool’s new saute station with dual temperature controls to keep food at a safe temperature in the pan until it’s ready to cook.

Eisenbarth said this year there have been so many improvements in safety and hygiene that they are truly revolutionary rather than evolutionary. And when looking at ROI, all have the potential for a quick return on investment.

Saving space was another key trend of the 20 winners. Both Eisenbarth and Bendall were filmed specifically for his two-stage undercounter dish machine at Hobarts. It’s the first two-rack model designed to fit in a small footprint.

Sustainability didn’t seem like a top priority in this year’s entry as it has in the past, as saving effort, time and space has become more important. Reducing waste and other environmentally friendly concerns may be an implicit mandate for all new equipment today, but technology and AI will help manufacturers better address these challenges in the future. There is no doubt that you are looking for.

Bendall said manufacturers are not cutting back on innovation. I was happy that there were so many winners because I judged three times as many as 20 winners. These are real innovations, not just improvements.

