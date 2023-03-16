What is Filipino Adobo? Celebrate iconic dishes with Google Doodles





It’s extremely flavorful, umami-packed, vinegary, garlicky, sour, slightly sweet, sometimes a little spicy, and always comforting with everything you need for dinner. ?

According to Google, “The word ‘adobo’ was first added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) in December 2006 and will be included in the word list in the next OED quarterly update released on this date (15 March). It was 2007.

A Google Doodle dedicated to adobo in the Philippines. Anthony Irwin/Google

Adobo means “simmered in vinegar” in English and comes from the Spanish word “adobar” which means “to pickle” or “to marinate”. Although the name was given by the colonial Spaniards in the Philippines, the adobo recipe, which is unique to Spanish and Portuguese cuisine, has little to do with its Filipino counterpart, except for cooking the dish in a vinegar base. there is not. sauce. In Mexico, adobo refers to a smoky chili-based sauce, while in Puerto Rico, it refers to seasoned salt rubbed onto meats and seafood.

In the Philippines, adobo is considered an unofficial national dish, and although it takes many forms across the country, the stew’s base ingredients are usually the same. It’s vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, black pepper, and bay leaves with some sort of marinade. meat and vegetables. Some regions don’t use soy sauce, while others add coconut milk for creaminess. Some people prefer to add chicken or pork, while others use seafood such as squid or vegetables such as spinach or green beans.

“This iconic dish that has evolved over the centuries is now enjoyed around the world,” Google wrote in the description of the doodle, drawn by artist Anthony Irwin. “It is a symbol and expression of Filipino pride that varies from region to region, family to family, and taste to taste.”

Courtesy Leah Cohen

“Lumpia Shanghai may have been the first Filipino dish my mother served me, but chicken adobo was the first Filipino dish my mother taught me how to make,” says the Filipino-American chef. Leah Cohen says. Aside from the staple ingredients, she adds coconut milk, onions and sugar to her version of the dish to “really amplify the flavor.”

“Having worked in other kitchens over the years, this has always been my go-to staff meal,” she continues. Most importantly the staff always loved it.Now I’m making it for my son Carter G.It’s one of his most loved dishes .cooking.”

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Filipino-American chef Bill Deck also includes chicken in his recipe, but omits the coconut milk and instead uses two types of vinegar: coconut and rice wine.

“The combination of brown sugar, vinegar, and soy sauce gives this chicken sweet, sour, and savory all at once,” he says. “Real taste!”

Courtesy of Katie Stilo

Meanwhile, Filipino-American chef Jordan Andino adds a little kick with shredded pork belly, oyster sauce and sriracha.

“[Adobo]is something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simple and inexpensive, but incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go on and better prepared ahead of time.” It can be reused in many ways for dinner planning,” he says.

For example, Dec uses adobo leftovers in fried rice and corn fritters.

For Filipino-American Maura Hohman, senior health editor at TODAY.com, adobo is also a very personal dish.

“My mother spent her childhood trying to recreate her loras adobo recipe. She used chicken breasts and thighs, seemingly all kinds of vinegar, and different ratios of soy sauce and peppercorns. I experimented with it, but I didn’t feel like I had finally molted until 2018. I did,” she says.

“For years, emails with recipes have been kept in my Gmail folder. Craving a pop of fragrant peppercorn, the sauce thickens with the slightest simmering and seeps into each grain as it clings to the chicken and flows over the rice.

“My twist? A fried egg, in my opinion, because the sourness of adobo calls for it. ‘Do you like adobo?’ It’s a family joke when you ask a brother that very question when he finds out about his mother’s ethnicity.

