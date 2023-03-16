Why Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant Lost the AI ​​Race





On a rainy Tuesday in San Francisco, Apple executives took the stage to a packed auditorium to announce the fifth-generation iPhone. The phone, which looked just like its predecessor, had new features that audiences quickly talked about. It’s Siri, your virtual assistant.

Scott Forstall, Apple’s head of software at the time, pressed a button on his iPhone to summon Siri and prompt him with a question. At his request, Siri checked the time in Paris (8:16 pm, Siri responded) and said the word mitosis (a cell division in which the nucleus divides into nuclei containing the same number of chromosomes). defined and pulled the list. Five of the 14 highly rated Greek restaurants are located in Palo Alto, California.

I’ve been in the AI ​​field for a long time, and it still amazes me, Forstall said.

That was 12 years ago. Since then, people haven’t been overwhelmed by Siri or competing assistants powered by artificial intelligence like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Technology has largely remained stagnant, and voice assistants have become the butt of jokes, including his 2018 Saturday His Nights live sketch featuring his speakers for seniors.

The tech world is currently talking about another kind of virtual assistant: chatbots. These AI-powered bots, such as ChatGPT and his new ChatGPT Plus from San Francisco company OpenAI, can instantly answer questions typed into chatboxes. People use ChatGPT to handle complex tasks like coding software, drafting business proposals, and writing fiction.

And ChatGPT, which uses AI to guess the next word, is improving rapidly. A few months ago it couldn’t write a proper haiku. Now you can do it happily. On Tuesday, OpenAI announced GPT-4, its next-generation AI engine that powers ChatGPT.

The excitement around chatbots shows that Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants that once drew similar enthusiasm have taken the lead in the AI ​​race.

Over the past decade, products have hit a roadblock. Siri ran into technical hurdles, including clunky code that took weeks to update basic functionality, said former Apple engineer John Barkey, who worked on the assistant. Amazon and Google mispredicted how their voice assistants would be used, leading them to invest in areas where the technology has done little, the former employee said. When those experiments failed, the company’s enthusiasm for the technology waned, they said.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in an interview with the Financial Times earlier this month that voice assistants are so stupid that new AI will take the lead. Microsoft has worked closely with his OpenAI to invest his $13 billion in startups whose technology he built into the Bing search engine and other products.

Apple declined to comment on Siri. Google said it is working on a better virtual assistant to help people on their phones, at home and in their cars. The company has independently tested a chatbot called He Bard. Amazon said he was optimistic about his 30% increase in customer engagement with Alexa worldwide last year and the company’s mission to build world-class AI.

Assistants and chatbots are based on different types of AI. Chatbots are powered by what are known as large scale language models, systems trained to recognize and generate text based on huge data sets collected from the web. Then you can suggest words to complete the sentence.

In contrast, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are essentially what are known as command and control systems. These can understand a finite list of questions and requests like How’s the weather in New York City? Or turn on the bedroom lights. If the user asks the virtual assistant to do something that isn’t in its code, the bot simply says it can’t help.

Barkey, who was tasked with improving Siri in 2014, said Siri was cluttered in design and it took a long time to add new features. Like a restaurant, it is displayed in almost 20 languages.

It became one big snowman, he said. He added that if someone wanted to add a word to the Siris database, it would be grouped into one big pile.

So a seemingly simple update, like adding a few new phrases to a dataset, would require rebuilding the entire database, which could take up to six weeks, Burkey said. . Adding more complex features, such as new search tools, can take nearly a year. So there was no way for Siri to be his creative assistant like his ChatGPT.

Alexa and Google Assistant relied on similar technology to Siris, but both companies struggled to generate meaningful revenue from their assistants, said former Amazon and Google managers. (By contrast, Apple successfully used Siri to direct buyers to the iPhone.)

After Amazon released the Echo, an Alexa-powered smart speaker in 2014, the company said the product would help drive sales in its online store by allowing consumers to ask Alexa to place an order. But while some people enjoyed Alexa’s ability to answer weather forecasts and set alarms, they didn’t want Alexa to order products. Few people asked for it, he added.

Amazon may have over-invested in making new kinds of discontinued hardware, such as alarm clocks and microwave ovens that work with Alexa, former executives said.

The company also said it didn’t invest enough in building an ecosystem where people could easily extend Alexa’s capabilities in the way Apple did with the App Store, which helped spark interest in the iPhone. the person said. Amazon has provided a skill store that allows Alexa to control third-party accessories such as light switches, but unlike the frictionless experience of downloading a mobile app from an app store, people can’t discover speaker skills. was difficult to set up.

Carolina Milanesi, a consumer technology analyst at research firm Creative Strategies who was a consultant to Amazon, said Assistant had never had such a moment in the App Store.

Late last year, the Amazon division that works on Alexa became a prime target for laying off 18,000 people at the company, with many of Alexa’s executives leaving the company.

Amazon spokesperson Kinley Pearsall said Alexa is more than a voice assistant and remains as optimistic about its mission.

Amazon’s Alexa glitches may have confused Google, said a former manager who worked on the Google Assistant. Google engineers have spent years trying to mimic what Alexa can do, such as designing smart his speakers and voice-controlled tablet screens to control his home accessories like thermostats and light switches. I’ve been experimenting with The company later integrated advertising into these home products, but it never became a major source of revenue.

Over time, he realized most people were using voice assistants only for a limited number of simple tasks, like starting timers or playing music, said a former manager.2020 When Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan took over Google Assistant, his group refocused its virtual companion as a marquee feature on Android smartphones.

In January, when Google’s parent company laid off 12,000 employees, the team working on operating systems for home devices lost 16% of its engineers.

Many big tech companies are now rushing to support ChatGPT. At Apple headquarters last month, the company held its annual AI Summit. This is an internal event for employees to learn about large language models and other AI tools. Many engineers, including members of the Siri team, test language generation concepts on a weekly basis, officials said.

On Tuesday, Google also announced the upcoming release of generative AI tools to help businesses, governments and software developers build applications that incorporate chatbots and incorporate the underlying technology into their systems.

In the future, chatbot and voice assistant technologies will converge, say AI experts. This means that people will be able to control chatbots with their voice, and people using products from Apple, Amazon, and Google will have virtual assistants help them with tasks like checking the weather and more. You will be able to

Aravind Srinivas, founder of Perplexity, an AI startup that offers a chatbot-powered search engine, said these products had never worked in the past because they lacked human-level interaction. Now we do.

Cade Metz contributed the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/technology/siri-alexa-google-assistant-artificial-intelligence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related