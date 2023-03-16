US needs deeper global partnerships to claim technology leadership, report claims





A report released Monday by the German Marshall Fund’s Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative said that if the United States wants to outmaneuver its technological adversaries, it must forge stronger partnerships with international allies and Domestic policy gaps that hinder innovation need to be addressed.

The policy body’s report cites the Biden administration’s industrial policies, including tens of billions of dollars in technology subsidies, as a step in the right direction to boost domestic semiconductor research and development. But a new foreign policy of technology to resolve global tensions over the manufacture of critical technologies will help determine how democracies and their allies meet the technological challenges of the 21st century. He also stressed the need

Some international partners have opposed last year’s CHIPS and the Science and Inflation Reduction Act, which European officials in particular regard as protectionist policies regarding subsidies to U.S.-based companies. I am against that. Federal officials are also still negotiating with other countries to implement export controls designed to limit the Chinese government’s ability to purchase and manufacture certain high-end chips.

The backlash risks undermining US efforts to lead global rules and values, the report said. The U.S. gets allied support to address technological challenges, from restricting China’s access to critical semiconductor technology to challenging efforts in standards bodies to approve surveillance technology. is needed. All this must be done in the name of promoting global rules and upholding democratic principles and values.

Julia Trhua, co-author of the report, program manager and fellow of the German Marshall Fund’s Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative, told Nextgov that these issues are related to the need for new initiatives and new organizations, and He said he was focusing on weaknesses in existing mechanics.

Getting allies to participate in some of these export control measures won’t always be easy, Tru said, noting that Beijing’s ongoing negotiations on export controls over its access to semiconductors, in particular, require very sensitive diplomacy. added that it was necessary.

On the domestic front, the report says U.S. public spending must include guardrails to ensure offline protections and rights apply online, while also encouraging entrepreneurs and innovators to He warns that we need to make sure that we don’t get the support we need to drive home-based innovation.

The U.S. must also avoid the trap of not updating regulations out of fear that doing so will give rivals an advantage, the report added. The latest lack of privacy protections, for example, isn’t just a national security vulnerability that allows foreign governments to buy Americans’ data. Obsolete protections also allow other countries, especially Europe, to take the lead and limit the data sharing needed to advance AI progress.

To defuse international tensions and strengthen U.S. technology leadership on the world stage, the report urges the federal government to counter the technological ambitions of authoritarian states and promote socially responsible innovation and digital trade. It outlines three specific initiatives that can be taken to support

This includes the creation of a Digital Policy Lab to foster innovation by acting as a platform for public-private civil society partnerships. Establishment of a technology task force to enable resilient allied supply chains through closer cooperation between democracies and allies. The global promotion of the principles outlined in the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, launched by the Biden administration last year with more than 60 partner countries, is open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure. It is intended to support the Internet.

These new policies are very promising and I believe they are a good response to the challenges we face, whether it is climate change or fighting authoritarian efforts to control the internet. We are thinking

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/policy/2023/03/us-needs-deeper-global-partnerships-assert-tech-leadership-report-argues/383994/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related