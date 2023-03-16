AURP Announces Formation of ‘Clean Tech and Building Resiliency Caucus’ to Support Energy Innovation Community





Tucson, Ariz. and College Park, Md. / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / AURP, a global non-profit membership organization serving research park communities and innovation districts at universities and institutions, today announced the AURP Clean Tech and announced the formation of the Building Resiliency Caucus.

This new caucus will further expand AURP’s organizational reach to include clean technology companies and developers building energy efficient facilities and energy innovation communities.

AURP membership is made up of research parks and innovation districts that house thousands of clean technology companies designing new solar arrays, advanced wind turbines and better battery storage. These organizations also support property developers designing new technologies such as environmentally friendly concrete, advanced he HVAC systems, and the deployment of electrochromic glass.

“The establishment of the Clean Tech Caucus is a natural extension of our services to the AURP membership, interconnecting AURP Clean Tech members and supporting new federal energy investments,” said AURP President and Cummings Research, Huntsville, Alabama. Park Executive Director Erin Koshut said. .

Initial leadership of AURP’s Clean Tech Caucus includes Katherine Magruder, executive director of the Maryland Clean Energy Center in the Discovery District of the University of Maryland, an AURP member research park.

“By working with AURP members, this caucus is confident that we can advance the development of the clean energy innovation ecosystem in Maryland and across the United States,” said Magruder.

Federal investment in clean technology will increase to Triple it, leading to $500 billion in investment in the green economy. The CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the establishment of the DOE Energy Security and Innovation Foundation (FESI), and other federal initiatives create an unprecedented array of opportunities and funding for AURP members, property developers, and AURP tenant companies. was brought.

Clean energy clusters are formed in dispersed regions across the United States (as shown in the map below), with a selection including major research universities, research labs and park developers, and Sandia Science at Sandia National Laboratories. Open to AURP memberships, including the DOE Lab Research Park. & Technology Park, Idaho National Laboratory, University of Tennessee Research Park, Cherokee Farm near DOE Oak Ridge Laboratory, Stony Brook University Research and Development Park near DOE Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Heatmap of Clean Technology Companies, DOE National Labs, Research Universities, and Clean Energy Patents (from University of Maryland Regional Clean Energy Study, 2022)

US AURP member

AURP Clean Tech and Building Resiliency Caucus will host an invitation-only evening reception at National Harbor, Maryland on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit. Reception sponsorships for AURP Clean Tech and Building Resiliency Caucus are available.

AURP will also participate in the Federal Laboratories Consortium Meeting on Thursday, March 30 in Cleveland, Ohio to discuss the role of federal laboratories, including DOE facilities, in building regional technical communities.

Additionally, as part of the AURP International Conference on October 16-19, 2023, the AURP Clean Energy and Building Resilience Caucus will be held at the STAR Campus of the Hotel du Pont, a science, technology and advanced research campus at the University of Delaware. is held. AURP is now soliciting presentation proposals for session presentations through April 29th.

About AURP: AURP is a non-profit international organization with offices in the University of Maryland Discovery District in the Washington, DC area and the University of Arizona Tech Park in Tucson, Arizona, focused on building innovation and educational communities for research. I’m putting Businesses supporting the innovation district, incubator, accelerator, and research park industries, in addition to operating and planned parks. AURP and its global membership promote research, institutional-industry relationships, and innovation districts to foster innovation and facilitate technology transfer from such institutions to the private sector. For more information: www.aurp.net

Media contact: Ken BerlackAURP[email protected]

Source: AURP

